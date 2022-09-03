Muskie swimmers take first at home invite

By winning eight of the 11 events, the Muscatine High School girls swimming and diving team was the top team at its own invitational on Saturday at MHS.

The Muskies won with a team score of 366. Williamsburg was the runner-up in the six-team field with a score of 325.5, and Cedar Rapids Kennedy was third with 275 points.

“Burlington and Keokuk were here today, too,” said Muscatine head coach Judd Anderson. “Those are some old Muscatine rivals.”

Muscatine’s Kaelen Tjebkes won two individual races and was a part of a winning Muscatine relay during the final race of the Muscatine Kickoff Invitational at Carver Pool inside MHS on Saturday.

The junior won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 10.53 seconds, beating MHS classmate Sarah Butzen’s runner-up time of 2:20.29. And with freshman Maya Simpson’s time of 2:20.77, the Muskies took the top three spots in the race.

Butzen, a junior, was second in the 500 free (6:16.16) and swam the second leg of the first-place 400 relay, which also included Kaelen Tjebkes, Hadley Hilbrant and Isabel Simpson. The team’s winning time was 4:14.13, nine seconds better than second place Williamsburg.

Kaelen Tjebkes also won the longest races of the day by taking the 500 free (5:47.11) and was a part of a third-place 200 free relay team that posted a time of 1:53.64, finishing behind Williamsburg’s 1:52.68 and Burlington’s winning time of 1:48.68.

Muscatine freshman Kamryn Tjebkes took the 200 individual medley (2:35.70), beating junior teammate Sofia Moench’s 2:36.69.

The Muskies got another win in the 100 backstroke, where the junior Hilbrant swam a 1:06.83 to edge MHS’ Elli Boyer (1:10.70).

Hilbrant took the lead leg of a winning 200 medley relay for Muscatine. Along with Kaelen Tjebkes, Ava Boyer and Era Boyer. Hilbrant was also third in the 50 free (27.22).

Ava Boyer also took the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:14.72.

Kamryn Tjebkes also tallied a runner-up effort in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.15), whereas Anna Boyer came in third (1:21.32).

Muscatine is home Tuesday for a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual against Davenport Central.

“We had quite a few good times. That’s what it’s all about,” Anderson said. “I think it went pretty well overall, for the most part. It was a really competitive meet.

“We’ll have to be ready on Tuesday, (Central) is a very good team.”

Muscatine Invitational

Teams -- 1. Muscatine 366, 2. Williamsburg 325.5, 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 275, 4. Burlington 207, 5. Tipton 73.5, 6. Keokuk 59

1 meter diving -- 1. Izzy Poggenklass CRK 209.05, 2. Molly Icenbice CRK 178.05, 3. Liz Renshaw CRK 143.5

200 medley relay -- 1. Muscatine (Hilbrant, K. Tjebkes, A. Boyer, A. Boyer) 2:05.92, 2. Williamsburg (C. Cronbaugh, O. Kelting, A. Yearian, M. Kent) 2:14.84, 3. CR Kennedy (R. Murphy, A. Wilson, L. Lueth, K. Bowden) 2:15.84

200 free -- 1. Kaelen Tjebkes MUS 2:10.53, 2. Sarah Butzen MUS 2:20.49, 3. Maya Simpson MUS 2:20.77

200 IM -- 1. Kamryn Tjebkes MUS 2:35.70, 2. Sofia Moench MUS 2:36.69, 3. Selah Smith WILL 2:45.76

50 free -- 1. Jordyn Boyer BUR 26.07, 2. Laura Carrico WILL 27.19, 3. Hadley Hilbrant MUS 27.22

100 butterfly -- 1. Ava Boyer MUS 1:14.72, 2. Gwen Yearian WILL 1:15.69, 3. Selah Smith WILL 1:17.20

100 free- 1. Jordyn Boyer BUR 57.58, 2. Laura Carrisco WILL 1:01.13, 3. Elli Boyer BUR 1:01.77

500 free -- 1. Kaelen Tjebkes MUS 5:47.11, 2. Sarah Butzen MUS 6:16.16, 3. Sarah Foerstar CRK 6:18.07

200 free relay -- 1. Burlington (E. Boyer, O. Kraus, A. Ritter, J. Boyer) 1:48.68, 2. Williamsburg (M. Kent, C. Cronbaugh, O. Kelting, L. Carrico) 1:52.68, 3. Muscatine (S. Butzen, I. Simpson, K. Tjebkes, A. Boyer) 1:53.64

100 backstroke -- 1. Hadley Hilbrant MUS 1:06.83, 2. Elli Boyer MUS 1:10.70, 3. Olivia Kraus BUR 1:12.00

100 breaststroke -- 1. Kylie Dodson KEO 1:16.77, 2. Kamryn Tjebkes MUS 1:18.15, 3. Anna Boyer 1:21.32

400 relay -- 1. Muscatine A (H. Hilbrant, K. Tjebkes, S. Butzen, I. Simpson) 4:14.13, 2. Williamsburg (S. Smith, G. Yearian, K. Dobesch, L. Carrico) 4:23.14, 3. Muscatine B (S. Moench, E. Boyer, E. Boyer, M. Simpson) 4:26.93