Muskies can't match Central at home MAC dual

Tuesday night was a learning experience for the young Muscatine High School girls swimming and diving team.

Though the Muskies' roster boasts well over 20 members, the team was without two of its key members against Davenport Central in the Mississippi Athletic Conference dual at Carver Pool inside Muscatine High School.

The Muskies' lone senior, Vanessa Calderon, is away from the team for personal reasons and returning state qualifier Madeline Fisher, a junior, wasn't swimming for MHS either as Central won all but one of the 12 events to take the final tally, 116-61.

"This was only our second meet," said Central head coach Brian Heller. "So we just wanted to build off what we did in the first meet. It gave some of our underclassmen some experience, along with our upperclassmen. They all really performed well.

"We always say, 'Leave it in a better place than you found it,' and so our seniors and juniors are really pushing the rest of the team in the weight room. There's a high expectation they hold for each other."

Muscatine junior Kaelen Tjebkes tasted victory in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 26.82 seconds. Central junior Hannah Ford was second in the race at 2:31.63, and Blue Devils sophomore Mia Nelson was third (2:37.33).

"We just wanted to come out and have fun tonight," Kaelen Tjebkes said. "Keep a positive attitude. That's important. We've made some really good friends on the team with the underclassmen. They're fun to have on the team."

Junior Hannah Cousins of Central met the state's automatic qualifying time in the 50 by posting a winning time of 24.33 (the state's automatic qualifying time is 24.76). Central senior Mary Rolfstad was second (28.80), and Muscatine freshman Era Boyer third (29.62).

As lopsided as the final score was, Central's meet was a little marred by four disqualifications.

Still, the Blue Devils did more than enough.

"We haven't seen all the teams in the MAC yet," said Muscatine head coach Judd Anderson. "But Central has to be up there with the best. We're still very young and were missing some good kids. That's affected the kids."

Central took the top two spots in the meet's opening race, the 200 medley relay, with a time of 1:51.38, despite having another team DQ'd. That team consisted of Cousins, junior Isabel Heller, sophomore Gabbie Hanson and junior Simone Green.

Heller also took the 100 butterfly with a finish of 1:03.65, and Hanson took the 100 free (59.42) with Kaelen Tjebkes second (1:00.36).

Green won the 500 free (5:55.21), but Muscatine finished second and third. Freshman Maya Simpson's time of 6:28.95 beat sophomore teammate Anna Boyer (6:36.77) for the runner-up spot in the race.

Hanson and Green teamed with Lauren Valleroy and Annie Pauwels to take the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.35). Muscatine's team of three juniors (Hadley Hilbrant, Sarah Butzen and Kaelen Tjebkes) and a sophomore (Ava Boyer) was second at 1:51.63.

"I'm hoping a few of us make it to state at the end of the year," Kaelen Tjebkes said. "That'd be fun. Hopefully, a couple of relays. Other than that, we just want to keep improving on our times.

"There was a lot of cheering going on and positive attitudes and lots of times that dropped from the first meet of the season."

Hilbrant took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.74) behind Central's Mia Nelson (1:21.18) and took third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:10.90. Central sophomore Lauren Valleroy took first (2:05.35), and Hanson was runner-up (2:07.84).

Valleroy led a Central 1-2-3 effort in the 100 backstroke by winning with a time of 1:08.39.

Muscatine did take second and third in the diving competition. The Blue Devils' Saela Marshall won with a score of 167.45. The junior's top dive was a forward 1 ½ somersault pike position that scored two 6.5s and a seven. Muskie freshman Brynn Castle was second (135.60) and sophomore Zara Stoltzfus third (131.80).

Freshman Kamryn Tjebkes led a runner-up Muskie 400 freestyle relay. Along with junior Isabel Simpson, Hilbrant and Anna Boyer, the group timed out a 4:21.90, behind Central's winner of 4:09.19, a team that included Ford, Pauwels, Valleroy and freshman Olivia Hopewell.

"It's definitely been a little different this year (being on varsity)," Kamryn Tjebkes said. "I do like the experience, though, because I get to try and swim against older age groups. It's challenging, but I just go out and do the best I can."

Both teams will compete again on Saturday at Clinton High School.

"I'm really looking forward to what we can do on Saturday," Heller said. "We'll see Muscatine again and put some kids in some events where I think they'll do really well."

Girls swimming

Davenport Central 116, Muscatine 61

200 medley relay -- 1. Central (H. Cousins, I. Heller, G. Hanson, S. Green) 1:51.38, T2. Central (M. Rolfstad, M. Carroll, E. Rolfstad, M. Kindig) 2:11.62, T2. Muscatine (I. Simpson, Kam. Tjebkes, M. Simpson, Kae. Tjebkes) 2:11.62

200 freestyle -- 1. Lauren Valleroy DC 2:05.35, 2. Gabby Hanson 2:07.84, 3. Hadley Hilbrant MUS 2:10.90

200 IM -- 1. Kaelen Tjebkes MUS 2:26.82, 2. Hannah Ford DC 2:31.63, 3. Mia Nelson DC 2:37.33

50 freestyle -- 1. Hannah Cousins DC 24.33, 2. Mary Rolfstad DC 28.80, 3. Era Boyer MUS 29.62

1-mtr diving -- 1. Saela Marshall DC 167.45, 2. Brynn Castle MUS 135.60, 3. Zara Stoltzfus MUS 131.80

100 butterfly -- 1. Isabel Heller DC 1:03.65, 2. Hannah Ford DC 1:13.67, 3. Sarah Butzen MUS 1:15.03

100 freestyle -- 1. Gabby Hanson DC 59.42, 2. Kaelen Tjebkes MUS 1:00.62, 3. Annie Pauwels DC 1:00.80

500 freestyle -- 1. Simone Green DC 5:55.21, 2. Maya Simpson MUS 6:28.95, 3. Anna Boyer MUS 6:36.77

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Central (L. Vallerroy, G. Hanson, A. Pauwels, S. Green) 1:49.35, 2. Muscatine (H. Hilbrant, S. Butzen, A. Boyer, Kae. Tjebkes) 1:51.63, 3. Central 1:55.88

100 backstroke -- 1. Lauren Valleroy DC 1:08.39, 2. Livy Hopewell DC 1:08.61, 3. Ellie Rolfstad DC 1:14.61

100 breaststroke -- 1. Mia Nelson DC 1:21.18, 2. Hadley Hilbrant MUS 1:23.74, 3. Maddie Carroll DC 1:29.59

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Central (H. Ford, A. Pauwels, L. Hopewell, L. Valleroy) 4:09.19, 2. Muscatine (Kam. Tjebkes, I. Simpson, An. Boyer, H. Hilbrant) 4:21.90, 3. Central (M. Kindig, M. Bradford, M. Carroll, E. White) 4:41.18