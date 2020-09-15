Muskies' depth the difference in dual win over Central

“(Our underclassmen) have been a good addition to our team,” said Lear. “We all get along really well. Tonight especially, we had really good team positivity. We’ve had a lot of good swimmers come up, and we’re all working for a better outcome.”

To start the proceedings, Muscatine finished first and second in the diving competition. Senior Lexi Hirt outscored senior teammate Morgan Galloway 268.90 to 231.80. Central’s Chase Lawson (162.15) finished third.

Aside from the 400 free relay, Lear won the 50 freestyle in 25.51 and Hilbrant took second in 26.68.

Millage was about even with Central senior Liz Weber with two laps to go in the 500 freestyle, but Millage’s strong finish led to her to a convincing win in 5:42.75. Weber stopped the clock at 5:50.19.

“I just try to do my best and keep up with who I’m racing against,” Millage said. “But really I just try to race against myself and do the best I can for myself … I can see (when another swimmer is close) and I push myself to keep up with them or, if I can, push even harder to pass them.”

Freshman Kaelen Tjebkes came in third at 6:08.02.