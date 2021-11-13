Muskies' Lear earns pair of top-six finishes at state

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — In her final high school swimming competition for Muscatine High School, Abby Lear earned a spot on the podium twice.

The University of Northern Iowa recruit placed fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.01 seconds) and sixth in the 100 free (53.23) on Saturday afternoon at the Marshalltown Community Y. This came on the heels of Lear finishing fourth in both events last year at the state meet.

Waukee, which won one relay and finished second in two others, claimed the state championship with 357 points. Ames was second at 260 and Iowa City West edged West Des Moines Dowling for third, 216-215.

Bettendorf was ninth with 85 points. Davenport Central took 12th (69), Pleasant Valley 13th (67) and Muscatine 15th (52).

Muscatine's 200 freestyle relay of Madeline Fisher, Abby Lear, Cate Lear and Elysse Shippee finished eighth in 1:39.41.

The 400 free relay of Fisher, Abby Lear, Cate Lear and Genevieve Millage placed 15th in 3:42.40. Abby Lear had the fastest split of the fourth at 53.32 seconds and Fisher compiled a 55.76 opening split.

Ames senior Meghan Donald was named the meet's outstanding swimmer. She won the 50 free, 100 free and anchored the 200 medley and 200 free relays to championships.

