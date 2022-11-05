Muskies send Fisher to state in two individual races plus 400 free relay

CLINTON — Although nothing was for sure when the Muscatine High School girls swim team left its state-qualifying meet on Saturday, the Muskies will be represented at state.

The Muskies didn't get any automatic qualifiers prior to or at Saturday's regional state-qualifying swim meet at Clinton High School. The team did not get any divers to state at Thursday's regional competition at Dubuque Hempstead, either.

Both competitions included the same nine-team field. And the diving scores carried over to Saturday, leaving Iowa City West as the region's top team with 464 points. The Trojans' coach, Byron Butler, was named the region's coach of the year.

Davenport Central, which won eight of the 11 events Saturday, took second at 359 and Bettendorf was third with a score of 356.

Central's Hannah Cousins and Simone Green were selected as co-swimmers of the year after Muscatine's Abby Lear, now competiing at the University of Northern Iowa, won the honor the past two seasons.

Cousins, Green and Central's Isabel Heller all won four events, including two relays that the three swam together on.

Muscatine finished sixth with 160 points. However, after all qualifiers were named Saturday evening, the Muskies will compete at state in three events: two individual races and one relay.

"We didn't feel like we had anything we had to do going in," said Judd Anderson, who's in his 53rd season as the Muskies' girls head coach. "We get put in a tough region here, especially with Iowa City West coming all the way here.

"I think they were pretty happy to be here, too."

The two-day state swimming and diving meet starts on Friday, Nov. 11, at the YMCA in Marshalltown.

Junior Madeline Fisher qualified for a return trip to state by fifth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 0.8 seconds. That scored 14 team points for the Muskies and is seeded 26th among state qualifiers. Fisher edged Iowa City West's Gretchen Gerke for a top five spot by less than a half-second.

IC West's Jade Roghair won the race with a time of 1:55.29.

Fisher qualified in the 200 free last season as well. There, she finished 22nd with a time of 1:59.32. She entered with the 28th-best seed time (2:00.61).

Fisher will have some company in qualifying with the 400 free relay team as well. She'll be joined by two fellow juniors in Kaelen Tjebkes and Sarah Butzen, along with Vanessa Calderon, Muscatine's lone senior this year.

Calderon qualified as part of a Muskie 200 free relay as a sophomore but did not secure a spot at state as a junior.

The Muskie quartet closed Saturday's meet by finishing fifth (3:53.64) and are seeded 28th among qualifying relays.

"I thought we did well," Anderson said. "We pretty much had everyone swim their best time right up through the last relay."

Tjebkes was among the last cuts in the 500 freestyle. She finished in eighth at Clinton with a time of 5:34.79. Davenport Central's Olivia Hopewell finished ahead of her at 5:29.07 and qualified as the 31st seed at state.

In the 200 free, Tjebkes finished four spots back of Fisher, but missed the state qualifying cutoff by about four seconds.

Fisher also qualified in the 100 butterfly, a race that will send 10 to state from the Clinton regional.

The MHS junior nabbed the last of 32 spots at state by taking 10th in the race on Saturday with a time of 1:01.93.

"We just tried to preach going for best times," said Anderson. "We felt like we pretty much did that throughout the day. So for us, it was a successful day no matter what.

"We might go back and score this as a MAC-only meet to see how we stacked up against PV and Bettendorf and those schools we often see throughout the year."

Girls swimming

Iowa regional

At Clinton High School

Team results -- 1. Iowa City West 464, 2. Davenport Central 359, 3. Bettendorf 356, 4. Pleasant Valley 349, 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 195, 6. Muscatine 160, 7. Burlington 118, 8. Davenport West 80, 9. Clinton 48

200 medley relay -- 1. Dav. Central (Cousins, Heller, Hanson, Green) 1:46.07, 2. Pleasant Valley 1:52.17, 3. IC West 1:52.93, 4. Bettendorf 1:54.35, 5. CR Jefferson 1:56.93

200 freestyle -- 1. Jade Roghair (ICW) 1:55.29, 2. Kolby Reece (ICW) 1:57.06, 3. Alyssa Witt (Bett) 1:58.01, 4. Lauren Kathan (PV) 1:58.57, 5. Madeline Fisher (Musc) 2:00.08

200 IM -- 1. Isabel Heller (DC) 2:07.83, 2. Dawsyn Green (PV) 2:10.54, 3. Makala Hajek (ICW) 2:13.63, 4. Riley Wehr (Bett) 2:14.72, 5. Karen Liu (ICW) 2:17.92

50 freestyle -- 1. Simone Green (DC) 25.16, 2. Bella Friessen (ICW) 25.34, 3. Leilah Gaither (Bett) 24.43, 4. Lindsay Durick (PV) 25.57, 5. Brianna Krieg (Bett) 26.06

100 butterfly -- 1. Hannah Cousins (DC) 56.01, 2. Dawsyn Green (PV) 58.27, 3. Alyssa Witt (Bett) 59.80, 4. Riley Wehr (Bett) 1:00.03, 5. Ellen Tews (PV) 1:00.55

100 freestyle -- 1. Simone Green (DC) 54.47, 2. Makala Hajek (ICW) 55.35, 3. Bella Friessen (ICW) 55.85, 4. Leilah Gaither (Bett) 56.01, 5. Ella Boehm (Bett) 56.63

500 freestyle -- 1. Jade Roghair (ICW) 5:10.49, 2. Kolby Reese (ICW) 5:12.58, 3. Lauren Kathan (PV) 5:17.26, 4. Gretchen Gerke (ICW)5:18.22, 5. Caitlin Quinn (PV) 5:19.84

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Dav. Central (Cousins, Green, Heller, Valleroy) 1:37.77, 2. IC West 1:40.37, 3. Pleasant Valley 1:41.98, 4. Bettendorf 1:42.06, 5. Burlington 1:44.86

100 backstroke -- 1. Hannah Cousins (DC) 55.54, 2. Carlee Wilkins (ICW) 1:00.38, 3. Gabbie Hanson (DC) 1:00.95, 4. Leah Patton (PV) 1:03.03, 5. Magdalene Greer (ICW) 1:03.13

100 breaststroke -- 1. Isabel Heller (DC) 1:05.31, 2. Addison Mougin (CRJ) 1:09.32, 3. Caitlin Quinn (PV) 1:09.48, 4. Annie Pauwels (DC) 1:11.12, 5. Grace Boehm (Bett) 1:13.48

400 freestyle relay -- 1. IC West (Reese, Bilskemper, Hajek, Roghair) 3:39.03, 2. Pleasant Valley 3:42.17, 3. Bettendorf 3:43.18, 4. Dav. Central 3:46.57, 5. Muscatine 3:53.64

Coach of the year -- Byron Butler, Iowa City West

Co-swimmers of the year -- Hannah Cousins, Davenport Central; Simone Green, Davenport Central

Iowa state qualifiers

1 meter diving -- 23. Maddie Glaus (Pleasant Valley) 389.40

200 medley relay -- 1. Davenport Central (Cousins, Heller, Hanson, Green) 1:46.07, 11. Pleasant Valley (Patton, Quinn, Tews, Durick) 1:52.12, 21. Bettendorf (Morse, Cortes, Wehr, Farwell) 1:54.35

200 freestyle -- 15. Alyssa Witt (Bettendorf) 1:58.01, 18. Lauren Kathan (Pleasant Valley) 1:58.57, 26. Madeline Fisher (Muscatine) 2:00.08

200 IM -- 3. Isabel Heller (Davenport Central) 2:07.83, 8. Dawsyn Green (Pleasant Valley) 2:10.54, 24. Riley Wehr (Bettendorf) 2:14.72

50 freestyle -- 19. Simone Green (Davenport Central) 25.16, 27. Leilah Gaither (Bettnedorf) 25.43, 32. Lindsay Durick (Pleasant Valley) 25.57

100 butterfly -- 1. Hannah Cousins (Davenport Central) 56.01, 3. Dawsyn Green (Pleasant Valley) 58.27, 12. Alyssa Witt (Bettendorf) 59.80, 14. Riley Wehr (Bettendorf) 1:00.03, 17. Ellen Tews (Pleasant Valley) 1:00.55, 26. Gabbie Hanson (Davenport Central) 1:01.33, 32. Madeline Fisher (Muscatine) 1:01.93

100 freestyle -- 15. Simone Green (Davenport Central) 54.47, 31. Leilah Gaither (Bettendorf) 56.01

500 freestyle -- 14. Lauren Kathan (Pleasant Valley) 5:17.26, 17. Caitlin Quinn (Pleasant Valley) 5:19.84, 28. Hannah Ford (Davenport Central) 5:27.97, 31. Olivia Hopewell (Davenport Central) 5:29.07

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Davenport Central (Cousins, Green, Heller, Valleroy) 1:37.77, 12. Pleasant Valley (Smith, Durick, Green, Kathan) 1:41.98, 13. Bettendorf (Gaither, Boehm, Farwell, Witt) 1:41.98

100 backstroke -- 1. Hannah Cousins (Davenport Central) 55.54, 19. Gabbie Hanson (Davenport Central) 1:00.95, 30. Leah Patton (Pleasant Valley) 1:03.03

100 breaststroke -- 2. Isabel Heller (Davenport Central) 1:05.31, 26. Caitlin Quinn (Pleasant Valley) 1:09.48

400 freestyle relay -- 9. Pleasant Valley (Smith, Kathan, Green, Quinn) 3:42.17, 10. Bettendorf (Gaither, Morse, Wehr, Witt) 3:43.18, 20. Davenport Central (Ford, Hanson, Valleroy, Pauwels) 3:46.57, 28. Muscatine (Fisher, Tjebkes, Calderon, Butzen) 3:53.64