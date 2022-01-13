Muskies swimmers sail to big win over Clinton

Muscatine's Caleb Carlson was another Muskie winner in taking the 100 freestyle. His time of 1:03.35 beat Clinton's runner-up in Elijah Lewerenz (1:05.25).

In his lone individual event, Dahlke would end up tops in the 100 butterfly, swimming under a minute with a time of 59.81 while the Muskies placed 1-2-3 in the race with Millage the runner-up (1:07.12) and Booth third (1:13.22).

Booth, Millage, Dahlke and Larsen formed the winner of the 200 free relay, with the top time of 1:40.25, beating the best of Clinton's times of 1:45.34.

Millage, a freshman, took the 200 freestyle race with a winning time of 1:56.63 in the first of two races where Muscatine would occupy each of the top three spots. Booth, a junior, took second in the event (2:04.73) and the freshman McCleary third (2:11.47).

"In terms of our team dynamic, we don't really think of anyone any differently, no matter if they're underclassmen or not," Kilburn said. "When we dive into the pool, we're all one team, and we're all doing our best to lower our times and put some points up on the board for our team."

The Muskies received another win in the 200 medley, where the junior Lear's time of 2:32.56 beat senior teammate Custis' 2:56.25.