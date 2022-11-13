Muskies wrap up season with 27th-place relay at state swim meet

MARSHALLTOWN — The Muscatine High School girls swimming and diving team concluded its season with a 27th-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay at the state meet in Marshalltown on Saturday.

Juniors Madeline Fisher, Kaelen Tjebkes and Sarah Butzen were joined by senior Vanessa Calderon for the Muskies' final race of the season at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA.

The group swam a time of 3 minutes, 50.78 seconds, nearly three full seconds faster than the team's seed time.

Waukee's team of Nora Kemp, Mallory Kell, Taylor Judas and Payden Rafferty won the relay with a time of 3:27.66.

Fisher qualified for state in the 200 free and the 100 butterfly and swam in both during Friday's preliminaries. She finished 28th in the 200 free and 30th in the 100 butterfly.

Waukee posted the top team score at state by scoring 402 points. Dowling Catholic was second with 267.5 points and Johnston was third at 184.