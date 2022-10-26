PREP REPORT: Muskie swimmers in midst of busy week

Muskies split two meets to kick off stretch run: With meets on Monday and Tuesday, plus state qualifying coming on Nov. 5, it's been a busy week for the Muscatine High School girls swimmign and diving team.

The week started off with a 75-73 loss at Tipton on Monday, but the Muskies turned it around to beat Burlington on the road, 103-76.

Freshman Kamryn Tjebkes won two events against Tipton. She took the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 25.05 seconds and the 500 freestyle, with a time of 6:22.34.

Sophomore Anna Boyer won two races as well against the Tigers. Boyer won the 100 backstroke (1:24.00) and the 200 indiviudal medley (2:41.76).

Maya Simpson, a freshman, won the 100 butterly (1:21.14) against the Tigers.

Muscatine took two of three relays in Tipton, winning the 400 freestyle with a time of 4:53.13 and the 200 medley (2:19.15).

Against Burlington, junior Madeline Fisher swam the 200 freestyle, a race she qualified for state last season and took 22nd, and finished in 2:08.09.