Prep report: Muskies sending two to state swimming

DAVENPORT — Dakota Dahlke and Colin Millage will represent the Muscatine High School boys swim team at the Iowa state meet, which starts on Friday.

The two-day even at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center will commence on Feb. 11 with the preliminary round and the final will follow on Saturday, Feb. 12.

At the state-qualifying meet on Saturday at Davenport Central High School, Muscatine placed sixth in the eighth-team field with 202 team points. Bettendorf was first with 467 points, followed by Pleasant Valley (429) and Davenport Central (298.5).

Dahlke, a sophomore, qualified in the 200-yard individual medley by swimming a time of 2 minutes, 2.44 seconds to take seventh at the state-qualifier.

He also qualified in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:55.67. That took fifth on Saturday.

Millage, a freshman, narrowly missed out on qualifying in the 200 free with a time of 1:50.52. It took a time of 2:49.33 to qualify for state.

However, Millage did qualify in the 100 backstroke. He took sixth at Central with a time of 55:87.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0