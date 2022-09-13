PV wins lopsided MAC swimming dual against MHS

The Muscatine High School girls swimming team won three events in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual against Pleasant Valley at Carver Pool inside MHS as PV took the meet by a final score of 130-53.

Muscatine's win came in the final event on Tuesday, the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The Muskies' team consisted of four juniors.

Hadley Hilbrant led off and gave way to Madeline Fisher, while Kaelen Tjebkes and Sarah Butzen swam the last two legs of the victorious team, who posted the top time of 4 minutes, 4.45 seconds.

Kaelen Tjebkes was responsible for the other Muskies' win, that coming in the 200 individual medley, where she went for a time of 2:25.06, beating Ellen Tews of PV by a little more than a half-second.

Fisher, who has missed time to start 2022, won the 100 free with a time of 56.53, a good sign for MHS and Fisher, who is the lone returning state qualifier from 2021 for Muscatine this season.

She also took third in the 200 free with a time of 2:04.79.

Hilbrant made it to state in 2020 as part of Muskie qualifying relays. In addition to winning the 400 free relay. She took third in the 500 free (5:58.81) and finished behind Fisher in the 200 free, catching some slower water for fourth (2:16.43).

In the first relay of the night, Muskies Maya Simpson, Olivia Michael, Era Boyer and Isabel Simpson took third (2:16.00).

The Muskies also took third and fourth in the diving competition, where sophomore Zara Stoltzfus' score of 134 finished in the top three of six divers. Freshman Brynn Castle placed fourth at 130.55.

Muscatine has over a week off before returning to action on Saturday, Sept. 24, for an invitational at Burlington.