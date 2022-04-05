MHS tennis teams look to find footing in season ahead

There isn’t much returning for either Muscatine High School tennis team this season, but neither boys nor girls team is too worried about it.

Instead, the Muskies may be looking at it as a good thing, collectively, as neither side placed above ninth at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships last season.

After having the 2019 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both teams brought in new head coaches a season ago in Jim Sichterman (boys) and Kyle Kennedy (girls).

The girls have a home dual Thursday against Central DeWitt while the boys get Central DeWitt at home on Friday.

Muscatine is focused on building from the ground up with an offseason under their belts and a relatively new lineup. The players are looking to compete and enjoy the time around the team, and the coaches want to take the program another step higher.

"Last year, we had to learn a lot and a lot of the basic stuff," Sichterman said. "But some of our guys spent some good time in the offseason getting ready, and it shows."

While the girls team doesn’t roster any seniors, the boys team gained some first-year seniors who decided to go out.

Among them are standouts in other sports and bring more athleticism to the team.

"We were young last year," said Sichterman. "But we bring in a good group this season and have some talented seniors, but only one of them (Sam Emmert) has varsity experience.

"But we had to teach a lot last year, a lot of the basic stuff. Guys coming back and playing over the summer have gotten more experience and have grown up."

Neither side enjoyed many wins in 2021. So the short-term memory of the 2022 squads brings new optimism for the programs, for this season and beyond.

"We have a few more players this year. That's good for sure," said assistant coach Cindy Klebe, a USPTA certified instructor. "The new kids have especially picked up on serving, so I'm excited to get to see them play.

"When they feel it for the first time, they'll know. It'll be like, 'Oh, this is what it's supposed to feel like.'"

At the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet last season, the boys scored a team point and four team points at districts. The team, however, did not record a team win for the entire 2021 slate.

Junior Sam Emmert and sophomore Trey Ulses are among the top returners for the group, though, as they will be joined by MAC honorable mention basketball player Braden Hufford for his first foray into prep tennis. Doug Custis is another first-timer who has been successful for the Muskies in other sports.

"I just want to have fun while I'm a senior," Hufford said. "This is the last go-round. We always want to win, but we're looking to compete hard and have some fun.

"We've been going over a lot of the fundamentals. There are a lot of techniques to learn and things like that. A lot of the shuffling, moving your feet, there's a lot of similar movements to basketball, so we're picking it up more and more."

The girls team scored four dual wins last season in eight matches.

However, junior Grace Brookhart is the returning Muskie with the most varsity experience, and she was in the sixth spot in the MHS lineup a season ago.

"I like seeing my progress from where I started until now," Brookhart said. "

Muscatine placed eighth at the MAC Championships a season ago but has several spots still up for grabs in the early stages of the 2022 season.

"(The team) has really grown with a lot of the basics, groundstrokes, serving, in-game awareness," Kennedy said. "That's not necessarily stuff you can teach on the first day. It just takes some progressions and some experience.

"Having some returners helps because they can help out the rest of the team."

Fellow junior Aubrey Haney seeks to take a big step up in the Muskies' lineup.

At the same time, a freshmen and sophomore group that includes Zara Stoltzfus, Anna Storr, Riley Watts, Jenna Lovstad and Vanessa Mendoza hopes to provide depth and stability on the back end.

"Last year was my first year playing, so I had no clue what I was doing at all," Haney said. "This year, I'm looking at being our No. 1. So it's a big jump. It's nice to be No. 1 with some experience at least and have a little bit of background.

"It will be a learning experience, but we want to have fun, win or lose."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.