PV sweeps Muscatine's Ron Kiser Invitational; Muskies fourth

Although the Muscatine High School boys tennis team put forth a much improved effort at the Ron Kiser Invitational compared to year ago, there wasn’t much stopping Pleasant Valley.

Host Muscatine finished with 21 team points to take fourth among five teams at MHS on Saturday. PV swept the competition by taking all six flights of singles play and the three flights of doubles competition for 45 points.

“I thought we responded really well (to the competition and the cold, windy weather),” said PV head coach Randy Brockhage. “The guys stepped up. We had some close matches. Most of those championship matches were close. But we played really toward the end, and I’m really happy about that.

“The guys stepped when they had to and did what they had to. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was exciting.”

Linn-Mar took second to the Spartans in all nine flights and ended in the runner-up spot with 36. Davenport Assumption came in third (23) at the event named after the longtime Muscatine Muskie tennis coach, Ron Kiser, who retired after the 2019 season.

Kiser spent 47 years with the program over three stints dating back to the late 1960s.

The Muskies received match wins in Flights 3 and 4, with sophomore Trey Ulses and junior Jared Lopez each winning their first contests of the day.

“It was a little windy, a little chilly,” Muscatine head coach James Sichterman said. “But there’s some sunshine. That’s spring in Iowa. You just go out and do what you can and make the best of it.”

Ulses beat Assumption’s Cade Timmons 8-3, and Lopez bested Waterloo Columbus’ Ben Hau 8-2. Both, however, would lose in their next matches.

For Ulses, the competition was not only about improving as a player but catching up a little bit with some familiar faces. Ulses and his family moved to Muscatine while he was in junior high when his father, Tom, took over as MHS activities director after holding the same position at Waterloo Columbus.

“I think we did a lot better here than last year, so that felt good,” Ulses said. “A lot of the guys (on Waterloo Columbus) are older than me, but it was good to see them again.

“(As far as the weather), we’ve gotten used to playing in the cold since we’ve been playing in it a lot lately. That didn’t bother me much.”

Muscatine also had two match wins in doubles play.

Junior Sam Emmert and sophomore Noah Zobel teamed to beat Assumption’s Ryan Thomas and Adam Nikuski (8-1). In Flight 2, Ulses and senior teammate Doug Custis defeated Waterloo Columbus’ Nolting and Gallagher (8-0).

“Our guys have gotten a lot better,” said Sichterman. “Especially with their ground stokes, their understanding of the game and making the appropriate play at the right time. There is still a lot of growing and learning to do, which shows in closer matches.

“Being aggressive doesn’t always mean hitting it hard. It’s about making your opponent uncomfortable. We need to make whoever we’re going up against uncomfortable. You can’t win points if you can’t keep the ball in play.”

At last season's home invite, the Muskies finished last in a six-team field with 10 team points.

PV beat both those Muskie teams in the next round. Nathan Barlow and Brady Adams one-upped Emmert and Zobel by an 8-3 final, while Jake Dolphin and Jatin Kodavatiganti took care of Ulses and Custis in straight sets.

Dolphin and Kodavatiganti won as individuals and as a team. So did Barlow and Adams, as well as Pangan and Mazen Alsheikha.

Flight 1 of doubles play produced the most drama, with the Spartans’ Barlow and Adams needing 13 sets to knock out Linn-Mar’s Malcolm Rice and Brock Hanna (8-5).

Muscatine’s next action comes Tuesday at Assumption for a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual.

“We’re still looking forward to our first team win of the season,” Sichterman said. “But they’ve all made great improvements. I’m very enthusiastic about the progress we’ve made as a team.”

Boys tennis

Ron Kiser Invitational

At Muscatine High School

Team results -- 1. Pleasant Valley 45, 2. Linn-Mar 36, 3. Assumption 23, 4. Muscatine 21, 5. Waterloo Columbus 19

Singles flights

Flight 1 -- Ryan Thomas AHS def. Ben Trost WC 8-5; Ayush Kalia LM def. Sam Emmert MUS 8-2; Jake Dolphin PV def. Thomas 8-0, Zobel def. Trost 8-0, Dolphin def. Kalia 8-3

Flight 2 -- Patrick Underwood WC def. Adam Nikulski AHS, 8-2; Malcolm Rice LM def. Noah Zobel MUS; Brady Adams PV def. Underwood 8-0, Nikuski def. Zobel 8-6; Adams def. Rice 8-3

Flight 3 -- Trey Ulses MUS def. Cade Timmons WC 8-3, Brock Hanna LM def. Jack Nolting WC 8-0, Gavin Pangan PV def. Ulses 8-1, Nolting def. Timmons 8-0, Pangan def. Hanna 8-5

Flight 4 -- Jared Lopez MUS def. Ben Hau WC 8-2, Jake Wallrichs LM def. Tyler Welch AHS, Nathan Barlow PV def. Lopez 8-1; Welch def. Hau 8-3; Barlow def. Wallrichs 8-2

Flight 5 -- Blake Etringer WC def. Doug Custis MUS 8-6; Zach Mersch LM def. Nick Curoe AHS; Mazen Alsheikha PV def. Etringer 8-1; Curoe def. Custis 8-5; Alsheikha def. Mersch 8-5

Flight 6 -- Gavin Gallagher WC def. Braden Hufford MUS 8-5; Jackson Kramer LM def. Isaac Langrehr AHS 8-0; Jatin Kodavatiganti PV def. Gallaher 8-0; Hufford def. Langrehr 8-1; Kodavatiganti def. Kramer 8-5

Doubles flights

Flight 1 -- Muscainte (Emmert, Zobel) def. Assumption (Thomas, Nikulski) 8-1; Linn-Mar (Rice, Hanna) def. Waterloo Columbus (Trost, Underwood) 8-1; Pleasant Valley (Barlow, Adams) def. Muscatine 8-3; Assumption def. Waterloo Columbus 8-4; Pleasant Valley def. Linn-Mar 8-5

Flight 2 -- Muscatine (Ulses, Custis) def. Waterloo Columbus (Nolting, Gallagher) 8-0; Linn-Mar (Kalia, Kramer) def. Assumption (Welch, Timmons) 8-0; Pleasant Valley (Dolphin, Kodavatiganti) 8-0; Assumption def. Waterloo Columbus 8-6; Pleasant Valley def. Linn-Mar 8-0

Flight 3 -- Assumption (Curoe, George Pauwels) def. Muscatine (Caleb Trosen, Dylan Metzger) 8-2; Linn-Mar (Wallrichs, Mersch) def. Waterloo Columbus (Hau, Etringer) 8-0; Pleasant Valley (Alsheikha, Pangan) def. Assumption 8-0; Waterloo Columbus def. Muscatine 8-4; Pleasant Valley def. Linn-Mar 8-2

