Thomas' versatility vital for Wapello's success

After having last track and field season taken away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Caden Thomas is making this season a memorable one.

The Wapello senior could seemingly compete in any event and come away with team points, which is a huge reason why the Indians have come away with the top team score eight times this season and haven't finished lower than second in any meet.

"It means a lot to have the team success we have had, especially after not having a track season last year," Thomas said. "We've been successful this year, and I can't wait to see what we can do our last few meets and see how many we can get to state."

According to Varsity Bound, the Wapello boys rank 11th in the track and field power rankings for Class 1A. The Indians have been as high as sixth on the list.

Wapello has done so by getting its best athletes to commit to the track and field program, an area other schools have found less success in.

Thomas is no exception, having been all-state in football and all-conference in basketball.