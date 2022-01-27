THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CORALVILLE — Hannah Rogers hugged her coaches and then embraced her mom. Tears were shed.
- Updated
LETTS — West Liberty High School’s Colin Cassady handed Davis County’s Emmitt Newton his first loss of the season to take the 106-pound title …
- Updated
WEST LIBERTY — Achievement in athletics is derived from putting athletes in positions to succeed.
- Updated
Behind 19 points from senior Dante Lee, the Muscatine Muskies captured its first boys basketball win of the season last Friday night with a 72…
- Updated
While the Muscatine High School wrestling team showed some resolve in battling back for the comeback win over the Davenport North Wildcats on …
- Updated
The Muscatine High School boys basketball team was able to overcome a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn its first win of the season Fr…
- Updated
The seniors on the Muscatine High School wrestling team were aware that it would seem like their time with the Muskies would seem to fly by, a…
- Updated
The Muscatine High School girls basketball team came up on the short end of a roller coaster game in Mississippi Athletic Conference action ag…
- Updated
Though baskets weren’t easy to come by at times, the Muscatine High School girls basketball team remained resolute in finding a way and ended …
- Updated
WILTON — After more than five years away from the mat, the Wilton High School wrestling team put on a recruiting pitch that Alexander Kaufmann…