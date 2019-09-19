Boys cross country
Muskie boys win invite: Muscatine placed three runners in the top five of Thursday's Timm Lamb Invitational at Fort Madison on its way to a first-place finish
Muscatine, which scored 35 team points, finished well ahead of second-place Fairfield, which scored 78.
The Muskies were led by a second-place finish by Sam Gordon in 16:52.2. Logan Kirchner placed third in 16:56.3 and Aidan Daufeldt fifth in 17:33.0.
"I'm pleased with the performance, but we're still eager to get better for October," Muscatine coach Chris Foxen said.
Foxen was most impressed with the performance of Daufeldt, who cut more than one minute off his time in the last two weeks.
"Today he focused on working hard and boy it showed," Foxen said of Daufeldt. "He got stronger as the race went on."
Aidan Armstrong (10th place) and Eli Roeth (15th place) rounded out the Muskie runners.
Columbus takes 2nd: The Wildcats were runner-up in Division B of the Timm Lamb Invitational at Fort Madison. Isaac Acosta led the way for Columbus with a 12th-place finish in 18:48.
Danville-new London won the meet and Clark County's Nathan Frazee won the individual race.
Louisa-Muscatine, led by Paul Hoopes, placed ninth. Hoopes placed 19th in 19:16.7.
Girls cross country
Muskies take 2nd: Muscatine coach Scott Roberts thought Thursday was the Muskies' best race of the season.
Four runners placed in the top ten, led by a second-place finish by Rylee Blake, to lead Muscatine to a runner-up finish at the Timm Lamb Invitational.
"I thought they ran really well," Roberts said. "They're starting to round into shape. We had a lot of personal bests and our top four ran really, really well."
Blake clocked a 20:48.8 in her runner-up finish. Gwen Kuhl placed sixth in 22:13.5. Lauren Dirth (ninth place) and Molly Guerra (10th place) rounded out the top four Muskie runners.
Mount Pleasant won the meet and had the top individual runner in Abby Ryon, who won with a time of 18:51.2.
L-M places 4th: The Falcon girls placed fourth in Division B of the Timm Lamb Invitational at Fort Madison. Abby Kemper led Louisa-Muscatine, as she placed 19th in 26.06.7.
For Columbus, which didn't record a team score, Averi Spies led the way with a 21st place finish.
"Averi shattered her personal record," Columbus coach Steve Riley said. "We had 11 all-time personal records tonight. We just had an amazing meet.
Clark County won the invitational, while Danville-New London's Addison Parrott was the top runner.
