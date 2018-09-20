The Wilton volleyball team wasted no time rebounding from a four-set defeat against Tipton on Tuesday, sweeping Anamosa 25-12, 25-21, 25-16 on the road Thursday.
Coach Brenda Grunder was pleased with the bounce-back performance, noting that ball control was a strength for Wilton.
Aubrey Putman and Kortney Drake had 14 kills for the Beavers, while Ella Caffery dished out 33 assists. Putman also led the team with 16 digs.
Wilton (20-2, 4-1) will play its final home game Tuesday against Durant.
Comets win in four sets: Macy Daufeldt collected a team-high 13 kills, Martha Pace added 11 and the West Liberty volleyball team won its second straight match with a 26-28, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 victory over Bellevue on Thursday.
Morgan Peterson contributed 39 assists, and defensively, Macy Akers paced the Comets with 26 digs.
West Liberty (12-3, 3-2) will be at a tournament in Mid-Prairie on Saturday.
Cross country
Columbus boys, girls in top five: The Columbus boys cross country team finished third and the girls fourth at Thursday's Keota cross country meet.
Isaac Acosta led the boys with a sixth-place finish in 20 minutes, 54 seconds, while Anna Hamilton paced the girls with a 10th-place performance in 25:39.
"It was a tough night with the 90-degree weather, strong wind and tough course at Lagos Acres Golf Course," coach Steve Riley said. "But our kids ran very competitively."
While the boys team has been dealing with several injuries, Riley said the runners have not used it as an excuse and instead have had a "next man up attitude."