Toborg controls Comet hitters in Muskie win

Muscatine Muskie starting pitcher Dawson Toborg allowed West Liberty's leadoff hitter to reach and score during Tuesday's game.
That was the extent of the damage the Comets could do against Toborg, who went on to pitch the remainder of the Muskies' season opening 3-1 win on Tuesday.
"I was feeling good in the bullpen (before the game)," Toborg said. "I wanted to get the win, so I had some momentum going in."
The Muskie starter struck out seven while allowing no walks en route to a win.
Offensively, Muscatine was led by junior Doug Custis, who went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored as the Muskies took the nonconference contest at Muscatine's Tom Bruner Field.
Custis was driven in by Dalton Logel's scorching double that one-hopped the left-center wall in the bottom of the fourth to give the Muskies a 2-1 advantage.
Logel, a senior, then came around to score from third when Reed Ulses was caught in a rundown between first and second.
Ulses was thrown out at second to end the inning, but not before the run crossed the plate.
Muscatine got on the board in the third when Ulses starting the bottom half of the inning by legging out an infield base hit, stealing second, reaching third on a fielder's choice and scoring on a Comet throwing error.
Senior Lake Newton led West Liberty off with a base hit and later scored on a Muscatine fielding error on a ball put in play by Drake Collins.
"(West Liberty) had a hit right away there, that took some motivation out of me, but then we scored a run and tied it up and got some momentum back," said Toborg. "When I found my fastball, I was sitting on it."
Muscatine (1-0) wasn't allowed many base runners but were aggressive on the basepaths and induced some Comet miscues in the field.
"We felt confident in Dawson working up to this game," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. "It was no secret to us, I think we'll see more like this out of Dawson throughout the year."
West Liberty (0-3) recorded one more hit than Muscatine, six to five.
Comet starter Caleb Wulf struck out the first two Muskies he faced. The back-to-back hits by Custis and Logel were two of only a few balls to leave the infield while Muscatine was hitting, but those plus some nifty base running proved the difference.
"Hats off to (Wulf), he's good," said Pippert. "He's legit. Hat's off to them, they played a good game. We were just happy to get a win to start the year. It was a good, competitive game."
However, Muscatine did have a couple more hitters reach via walk or who were hit by a pitch. Ulses also reached after a called third strike got away from the Comet catcher.
Ulses and senior center fielder Noah Yahn also made a number of running or sliding catches in the outfield to retire West Liberty hitters.
Eighth-grader Ryker Dengler and senior Chance Thrasher each had two hits for West Liberty.
Thrasher was in scoring position in the fourth, but was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.
Muscatine is on the road against Washington on Thursday while West Liberty continues its season at Bellevue.
"We had to small ball a bit," Pippert said. "But we figured if we could have a little bit of a cushion, the way he pitches and how we play defense behind him we'd be in good shape. It was a little rusty, but ... we scheduled 39 more of these, so we're just excited."