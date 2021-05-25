Toborg controls Comet hitters in Muskie win

Senior Lake Newton led West Liberty off with a base hit and later scored on a Muscatine fielding error on a ball put in play by Drake Collins.

"(West Liberty) had a hit right away there, that took some motivation out of me, but then we scored a run and tied it up and got some momentum back," said Toborg. "When I found my fastball, I was sitting on it."

Muscatine (1-0) wasn't allowed many base runners but were aggressive on the basepaths and induced some Comet miscues in the field.

"We felt confident in Dawson working up to this game," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. "It was no secret to us, I think we'll see more like this out of Dawson throughout the year."

West Liberty (0-3) recorded one more hit than Muscatine, six to five.

Comet starter Caleb Wulf struck out the first two Muskies he faced. The back-to-back hits by Custis and Logel were two of only a few balls to leave the infield while Muscatine was hitting, but those plus some nifty base running proved the difference.

"Hats off to (Wulf), he's good," said Pippert. "He's legit. Hat's off to them, they played a good game. We were just happy to get a win to start the year. It was a good, competitive game."