Toborg's perspective shapes Muskies' outlook

With the bat, Toborg also has contributed 16 runs batted in over 71 at-bats and has an on-base percentage creeping toward .300.

Even before the health concerns, Toborg was an instrumental cog for Pippert to establish the kind of culture within the team he wanted.

Pippert, now in his third season, had to deal with a shortened offseason after being hired plus all the restrictions of the COVID pandemic of a year ago, taking the coach away from the team.

"We've built a good bond and trust between us," Toborg said. "And a lot of that happened over the fall, doing all the offseason stuff."

But with Toborg and the rest of the senior class, the Muskies' winning percentage rose from Year 1 (9-22 overall record) to Year 2 (5-11 in a shortened 2020 season).

"It's validating, but at the same time, there's different challenges that come with dealing with some success," Pippert said. "When you are successful, it becomes even harder."

A three-year varsity player, Toborg has seen time at a couple different infield spots besides pitcher over the course of his career.