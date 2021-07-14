Toborg's perspective shapes Muskies' outlook

While Dawson Toborg leads the Muscatine baseball team in strikeouts as a pitcher, that pales in comparison to what he brings the team in perspective.
Toborg missed the first 11 games of the season after doctor's became concerned about possible heart issues.
Toborg stayed with the team the entire time, but there was a point when returning to the baseball diamond seemed like a luxury.
"I had to fight and battle through that," Toborg said. "For a while, I was kind of worried, so was my family, about what was going to happen. ... I didn't know if I was going to be able to have kids down the line, things like that. A lot of prayers happened, and the good Lord came in clutch.
"My dream is to play college baseball, so I didn't know if that was going to be swept away from me. But now we're doing fine."
The 6-foot-1, 175 pound right-hander recently committed to play at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington.
"I talked to my family before making the decision, and I think Southeastern is going to be home for a while," Toborg said.
Staying close to home while chasing his dream was a plus. Fellow Muskie seniors Noah Yahn and Diego Rangel are also heading there.
"Maybe I'll get some good roommates out of it," Toborg said with a laugh.
Josh Dieckman, off to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is another of the seven seniors expected to play at the collegiate level.
After missing the early portion of the season, Toborg has 30 strikeouts to go with a 4-1 record in over 34 innings on the mound.
"(Dawson) was on the shelf, no swinging, no throwing, nothing physical," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. "So it took him a little while to back into it ... I think the biggest thing was his perspective.
"We weren't sure how serious it was ... the (unknown) was weighing on everybody. He's been a rock for our team, and having him in street clothes, sitting there ... any injury is tough, not just physically, but mentally, not knowing. But kudos to him, the players have rallied around him, and we're thankful to have him back on the field."
The senior maintains a very respectable 2.45 ERA against 141 hitters faced.
His season was highlighted by a complete game shutout win against North Scott. Toborg allowed only four hits while striking out four and walking two.
At Muscatine's Senior Night on Tuesday night, Toborg worked a scoreless inning of relief to help cap off a 4-2 victory in a doubleheader split against Fort Madison.
Muscatine (21-11) starts its postseason in Class 4A on Friday at Tom Bruner Field as the Muskies take on Cedar Rapids Kennedy (20-14).
With the bat, Toborg also has contributed 16 runs batted in over 71 at-bats and has an on-base percentage creeping toward .300.
Even before the health concerns, Toborg was an instrumental cog for Pippert to establish the kind of culture within the team he wanted.
Pippert, now in his third season, had to deal with a shortened offseason after being hired plus all the restrictions of the COVID pandemic of a year ago, taking the coach away from the team.
"We've built a good bond and trust between us," Toborg said. "And a lot of that happened over the fall, doing all the offseason stuff."
But with Toborg and the rest of the senior class, the Muskies' winning percentage rose from Year 1 (9-22 overall record) to Year 2 (5-11 in a shortened 2020 season).
"It's validating, but at the same time, there's different challenges that come with dealing with some success," Pippert said. "When you are successful, it becomes even harder."
A three-year varsity player, Toborg has seen time at a couple different infield spots besides pitcher over the course of his career.
"I kind of hinted that I wanted to see what third base was like," Toborg said. "And before the season started, (coach Pippert) pulled me aside and asked if I could see myself playing there, and I said 'You know what, I'll give it a shot,' and after that, it's felt like home."
"(But, after the health issues), I'm blessed to be back out here playing with my boys, it doesn't really matter how good or bad we're playing, I just wanted to come out this season and play ball."
But for as much as he's provided the Muskies, Toborg has leaned on his teammates over the years. They were especially critical when things were being figured out.
"There's always teammates to pick you up, you can go 4-for-4 or 0-for-4, we'll still root each other on just the same," Toborg said. "We just love each other. My teammates have always been behind me."
"It's more than baseball," Pippert said. "It's the lessons you learn in sports that can apply to real life. With the seniors, they put it on the line for four years ... We're around each other a lot, we work our butts off during the offseason together, sometimes it's like family, you bicker a little bit, but at the end of the day, it's just us."