Top-ranked Wilton cruises into state tournament

WILTON, Iowa — When Wilton High School’s softball team made the state tournament in 2018, the Beavers were just tickled to get there.

When the top-ranked team in Iowa Class 2A returns to the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge next week, it will be focused on one mission.

“I truly believe if we play like we did tonight, we can probably beat anybody in the state tournament,” senior Chloe Wells said following Wilton’s 8-2 victory over No. 12 Northeast on Monday night in a regional final at Wilton High School. “The mentality is now that we’re there, let’s go all the way. Why cut it short?”

Wilton (28-3) has the pieces to do it.

Winners of 19 straight, the Beavers are hitting a robust .426 as a team, have two capable pitchers and a solid defense with superior speed in the outfield.

“We can go up there and show teams what we’re made of and what we can do,” outfielder Peyton Souhrada said.

Wilton, assured the top seed at the state tournament and will play next Monday afternoon, showed all those aspects in the regional final.