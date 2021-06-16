Top-ranked Wilton too much for Mount Pleasant

“That was another huge thing for us, we got some girls some playing time that normally don’t get a whole lot in those positions,” Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman said. “But that just shows that anyone on this team can step in and play any position.”

Senior Chloe Wells would drive in four, Madelyn Wade chipped in two while Coss, Hayley Madlock and Hook would add one apiece while the Panthers would surrender three unearned runs.

Sophomore Taylor Drayfahl went 2-for-2 in the opener and reached a third time on a walk as Wilton’s leadoff hitter. She would walk again to lead off Game 2 as the first six batters in the Beaver lineup reached and scored.

“These girls came out and knew what they had to do,” Denkman said. “Our pitchers did their job, Mila threw the perfect game the first game and Grace only gave up two hits the second game. Everyone did their job. Sometimes, you play (to the competition), but we just did what we needed to do in both games.”

Wilton turns around and plays again Thursday with a trip to Cascade.

The Beavers have doubleheaders against Iowa City Regina and West Liberty on the schedule yet, those teams are currently in second and third in the River Valley South Division behind Wilton.