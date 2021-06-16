Top-ranked Wilton too much for Mount Pleasant

WILTON — It took the Wilton Beavers just less than six innings to pick up two wins Wednesday night versus Mount Pleasant.
The Beavers, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, took the opener of the nonconference affair in Wilton 14-0 and the second 12-0 over 4A Mount Pleasant.
Wilton (13-3) didn’t even need to bat in the bottom of the third in Game 1 after batting through the order twice and scoring 13 runs in the first while pitcher Mila Johnson threw a perfect game, retiring all nine hitters the Panthers sent to the plate.
All but two Beavers who were in the starting lineup scored the first time through the order, and both of those — Emily Coss and Payton Ganzer — would reach and score the second time through in the opening frame.
Coss walked to load the bases with Wilton already up 6-0 when junior Peyton Souhrada sent a grand slam over the right-center fence.
“It felt really good after I hit it,” Souhrada said. “It was a good performance (by our team), we worked together, got in some subs, worked with them and everyone got to play today.
“I thought (our pitchers) came in ready and prepared. They knew if (Mount Pleasant) hit the ball, we had their back.”
Ganzer followed by being hit by pitch and would later score on a Panther error.
Johnson, a senior, improved to 6-0 on the season while lowering her earned run average to 3.56 after the win. Johnson has now thrown just under 40 innings this season.
Sophomore Grace Madlock followed that up by allowing only two Mount Pleasant hits in the second game.
“We’re really confident in ourselves,” Souhrada said. “We’re not afraid … We have players at every spot and if someone gets hurt, we have subs for them.”
The Panthers (1-19) were able to move runners into scoring position on two separate occasions during the second game.
The first came when Jersey Beachy led off the top of the second with a base hit and was sacrificed to second. But Madlock recorded two strikeouts thereafter to end the threat.
Mount Pleasant’s first two hitters in the third both reached when Ella McNamee walked and Bethany Drury singled. However, McNamee would be left stranded at third and Drury second.
Wilton, up 11-0 at the time in Game 2, would get a Joann Martin base hit to lead off the bottom of the inning followed by three consecutive walks to bring home the game-ending run, which came with Catie Hook at the plate.
By then, Wilton had sent three straight hitters to the plate who had come on in the top as substitutes in the field.
“That was another huge thing for us, we got some girls some playing time that normally don’t get a whole lot in those positions,” Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman said. “But that just shows that anyone on this team can step in and play any position.”
Senior Chloe Wells would drive in four, Madelyn Wade chipped in two while Coss, Hayley Madlock and Hook would add one apiece while the Panthers would surrender three unearned runs.
Sophomore Taylor Drayfahl went 2-for-2 in the opener and reached a third time on a walk as Wilton’s leadoff hitter. She would walk again to lead off Game 2 as the first six batters in the Beaver lineup reached and scored.
“These girls came out and knew what they had to do,” Denkman said. “Our pitchers did their job, Mila threw the perfect game the first game and Grace only gave up two hits the second game. Everyone did their job. Sometimes, you play (to the competition), but we just did what we needed to do in both games.”
Wilton turns around and plays again Thursday with a trip to Cascade.
The Beavers have doubleheaders against Iowa City Regina and West Liberty on the schedule yet, those teams are currently in second and third in the River Valley South Division behind Wilton.
“There are some stacked teams in Eastern Iowa,” Denkman said. “Every game we play is going to be tough competition, but we’re excited that our pitchers are rolling and our bats are going.