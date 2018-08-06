Entering his junior season, Jared Townsend wanted to become a guy the Wilton baseball team could count on every time he stepped on the mound.
But first and foremost, Townsend hoped to get back to his freshman season form after he saw his earned run average rise from 1.69 as a freshman to 5.25 in a sophomore campaign plagued by back tightness and spotty accuracy.
But he did that and then some in his junior season.
Townsend pitched 65 innings this season, four more than his freshman and sophomore seasons combined and posted a career-low 1.29 ERA while striking out a Class 2A leading 128 batters compared to just 26 walks.
His 128 strikeouts were more than 80 teams in Iowa.
"He's a lights out pitcher when he's on," coach Jake Souhrada said. "As the season went along he got better and better. By the end of the year, he was allowing maybe one hit a game."
He did a lot of that while facing some of the toughest teams on Wilton's schedule, as his 8-3 record includes wins over Dyersville Beckman in the district championship, Western Dubuque and Monticello.
His success can all be traced back to one simple thing: getting ahead in the count.
"When you get ahead you can throw any pitch you want," Townsend said. "It just keeps the hitter guessing. I think that really helped me throw a lot this season."
Of course, it wasn't as simple as just getting ahead in the count for Townsend, who was voted first team all-state by the Iowa Newspaper Association. He worked all winter with Nick Zumsande, a former pitching coach at the University of Iowa, to regain his confidence and consistency.
That confidence only grew as the season went on.
"Once he saw he was over the hump of his sophomore year it became 'I can do this,'" Souhrada said. "It instilled confidence in him, and he became a guy who wanted the ball."
He pitched 22 1/3 consecutive shutout innings over a three-game span to start July, which included two postseason wins over Durant and Beckman to help lead Wilton (26-6) to its first state berth since 2005. He surrendered just six hits and struck out 43 batters in those three games.
In addition to rediscovering his form and suffocating opposing batters with his fastball and a curveball that had so much movement it could be difficult for catcher Brock Hartley to track down at times, Townsend's work on the mental side proved to be crucial.
He stranded at least two Beckman runners in four of the first five innings and got out of two bases-loaded jams in the substate championship, which Wilton won 4-0. Townsend wasn't sure if he could have done that in years past.
"I worked a lot on the mental side of the game this year," Townsend said. "Just staying calm, being tough and knowing what to do when situations got tough."
It helped that Townsend felt comfortable throwing either his fastball or curveball at any time. His fastball velocity has topped out around 92 or 93 miles per hour, and one of the improvements he made during the season was being able to throw strikes with his curveball.
"Being able to throw any pitch at any time in any count (helped)," Townsend said. "I think that really helped me out this year and being confident, trusting my stuff and knowing when things are bad I know I’m a good pitcher and am mentally tough."
With all of the accolades that came largely because of his pitching, it's easy to forget the Hawkeye commit was one of the Beavers' best hitters this year. Townsend drilled two home runs to go along with 28 RBIs and a .421 batting average; although Souhrada joked Townsend "probably led the state in balls off the fence." But that did lead to the Wilton junior's 19 doubles, the most in Class 2A.
"He's coming into his own hitting-wise," Souhrada said. "He's got a good stick at the plate and is a guy you want up there in pressure situations."
Even so, Townsend still has aspirations of coming back an even better player in his senior year. There's no shortage of motivation, as what was a dream season came to a sudden end in a 13-0 loss to Centerville in a 2A state semifinal.
Townsend hopes to improve his changeup – the third pitch in his arsenal – enough to where he has confidence to use it regularly.
"I want to get better command with it," Townsend said. "It's all about my confidence with that pitch. And getting my walks down would help too."
Although he was happy with his season at the plate, Townsend hopes to decrease his strikeouts. He went down on strikes 12 times as a junior. Not an alarming number, but one more than his previous two seasons combined.
"If I get a pitch early in the count, I like then being able to jump on it," Townsend said. "Driving the ball in the gaps and finding ways to get guys across the plate."
The same improvement will be crucial for the rest of the Wilton team, as the Beavers' 160 RBIs and .298 batting average both ranked seventh out of the eight state qualifiers in Class 2A.
"The sky is the limit for him senior year all through college," Souhrada said. "He's got the tools. They're all going to be seniors, they'll be relaxed and know what they're capable of. It could be a very special season."