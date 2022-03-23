Area girls track preview: Wapello, West Liberty carry promise into new season

All six area schools that are either members of the River Valley Conference or Southeast Iowa Super Conference sent girls to the state track and field meet a season ago.

All but one of them returns at least one qualifier in hopes to send them back and advance more to state this time around.

No area school had a girls track team more successful at state than the Wapello Arrows in 2021.

At the Class 1A state meet, Wapello set school records in the 4x100-meter relay and 4x200 relay.

Moreover, two runners involved with those relays -- Serah Shafer and Lindsy Massner -- are back for their seniors years and are joined by Ada Boysen, the now-sophomore who ran with Shafer and Massner on three relays Drake Stadium for state, with the sprint medley race being the other.

The 4x2 finished with a time of 1 minute, 48.11 seconds, while the 4x1 posted at 51.37 seconds.

The three will be without their fourth from last season, though, as the group lost Gracie Gustison to graduation. Plugging that hole may be pivotal, even as Massner and Shafer proved capable of making it to the season finale on their own.

For Wapello head coach Dave Griffin, it’s a good problem to have.

“We had a great group of girls on those sprints last season,” Griffin said. “They had a lot of success and did well. It will be tough to replace Gracie, but we have Ada, Lindsy and Serah back. Quinn Veach and Mady Lanz are maybe a couple we’ll look to.

“That group of girls is determined to get back to state and compete with Emily Hemphill, who finished last season strong in the 800 and was a conference champion. We expect some big things out of her this year.”

Louisa-Muscatine has its own colossal hole left to fill as multi-sport star and three-time state-qualifier Kylee Sanders is now at the University of Northern Iowa playing softball.

L-M still has another multi-sport standout on its roster, though, in senior McKenna Hohenadel.

Hohenadel advanced to state in 2A last season in the 100 and 200 while also joining Sanders and returning seniors Kaylee Corbin and Reagan Downing on the Falcons’ 800-meter relay team that took 10th at state (1:49.54).

L-M’s 1600-meter relay took 20th (4:16.60). Hohenadel placed 14th in the 200 (26.84) and 16th in the 100 (13.25).

McKenzie Kissel also repped the Falcons in the 1500, taking 23rd (5:23.48) as a sophomore.

Columbus sent the since-graduated Michelle Diaz to state in 1A in the shot put and took eighth (36-08 1/2). But the Wildcats are hopeful that optimism left from the girls cross country season carries over to track.

Comets, RVC teams seek to build on momentum from '21

West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt may be a threat to qualify for state in 2A if the Comets’ staff chooses to put her in.

Last season, about a week before state-qualifying, West Liberty decided to put together an attempt to get a shuttle hurdle relay team to state. That left Daufeldt, and the group -- made up of Laney Esmoil, Sydney Rivera and Rilee Han -- ended up taking 16th at 1 minute, 12.12 seconds.

Making it in the shuttle hurdle was a massive win for the Comets. Still, it left Daufeldt busy on the first day at state last season, as she had to compete in four events (shuttle hurdle relay preliminary round, the 200 prelims, 100 prelims and long jump) all within the opening hours of the meet.

Daufeldt did jump 17 feet, 6 ½ inches in the long jump for a third-place finish. In 2019, as a freshman, she won the event.

Elsewhere, Han sputtered at the state-qualifier and missed a chance to compete in the high jump at state but showed tremendous potential by qualifying for the event at the Drake Relays.

Wilton returns state-qualifiers Charlotte Brown and Catie Hook.

Brown went in the 1500 and placed 22nd (5:23.29) while Hook was surprised at the Tipton state-qualifier by advancing to the 2A state meet in the long jump.

Wilton’s Kelsey Drake didn’t make it to state in 2021 but competed there as a freshman in 2019 and will seek a return in some combination of short to mid-distance runs or field events, where the senior specializes in the long jump.

Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco not only qualified in 2A in the 400 hurdles but anchored a Wildcat shuttle hurdle relay team that went as well.

