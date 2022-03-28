BOYS TRACK PREVIEW: Beavers' numbers bounce back, others seek to build on '21

While every track and field team battled some version of disruption in the wake of losing the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic, few programs had as much trouble getting back on its feet as the Wilton boys team.

There were fewer than 20 participants before the pandemic, but that number dwindled to just six in 2021, with no representatives advancing beyond the Class 2A Tipton district meet.

But the Beavers are back in a big way.

And it’s not just the number — over 30 — but the quantity.

Last season’s half-dozen comprised four freshmen (Gabe Benton, John Clelland, Deacon Duffe and Cael Wagaman) who all are back.

Wilton gains sophomore Brody Brisker, who took fifth place at state wrestling, and Jordan Dusenberry and Trae Hagen, who also wrestled at state.

And River Valley Conference Elite Team basketball selection Caden Kirkman joins them for his first varsity track season as a junior after averaging a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double for the 17-win Beaver hoops squad.

Except for the COVID-19 canceled season, the West Liberty Comets have sent a shuttle hurdle relay team to the state meet every season there's been one since 2016.

West Liberty brings back three of the four that placed third in 2A a season ago with a time of 1:01.33, but the loss of the graduated Sam Gingerich is not a small one.

Gingerich anchored the relay and reached state individually in 110 hurdles and took fifth (15.45).

Drake Collins, Caleb Wulf and Jahsiah Galvan are back to try and recapture that success.

Galvan also was a state-qualifier in the 100, taking ninth with a time of 11.42. During the state meet last season, the Northern Iowa football commit ran the shuttle hurdle relay in Des Moines in the morning before busting it back to West Liberty for an afternoon tournament soccer game en route to the boys soccer state berth.

Durant returns junior Nolan DeLong, who qualified as a sophomore in the 100, 200 and anchored a Wildcat 1600 relay at state in 2A.

Garrett Hollenback, Aydin Flockhart and Keagen Head made up the rest of the fifth-place relay team that ran a 3:29.08 in the finals.

SEISC teams look to re-tool, return to state meet

Columbus Community sent eight representatives to the 2A state meet and brought all but two back for this year and several promising runners beyond that.

Sophomore Kaden Amigon took 19th in the 200 with a time of 23.60 seconds and anchored a qualifying 400 relay with Jeff Hoback (now a sophomore), Gerardo Orozco (senior) and Will Schwab (graduated).

The Wildcats also lost Mason Hodges, who finished his career by taking ninth in the discus, throwing 146-06 at state. Coming back, though, are junior Triston Miller, who placed in the top 20 in the 110 hurdles (16.41); senior Isaac Acosta (15th in the 1600 with a 4:49.85) and senior Freddy Vergara, who qualified in the 3200 and ran a 10:38.50 at state for a top 20 finish.

Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel went up against Hodges in the 2A discus. After placing 17th in the shot put (45-10¼), Kesel returns for his junior season but had a much better showing in the discus, ranking in the top five with a heave of 143-02.

Dawson Wehrle is among L-M’s most considerable graduation losses. In the high jump, he reached state for the Falcons and cleared 4-09 (20th).

Last May, Wapello sent a cavalcade in Class 1A but suffered some significant departures.

Caden Thomas was a four-event state-qualifier and runner-up in the 400 (50.27). Trenton Murray also qualified in that event and took 16th, finishing two seconds behind Thomas, and Rhett Smith was just outside the top 10 in the shot put, throwing 46-10½.

While also taking 11th in the 200 (23.17), Thomas was also part of a fourth-place 800 sprint medley relay (1:35.78) with Hector Zepeda, Tade Parsons and Jake Gustison.

The same four placed fifth in the 400 relay (45.18) and will see the return of Parsons (senior) and Gustison, who also was a fifth-place finisher in the 100 as a sophomore, running an 11.35 final.

Parsons also ran on a qualifying 800 relay, joining Zepeda, Tyler Palmer and Griffin Mears in running a 1:35.44. Zepeda and Mears have since graduated, but Palmer is back for his junior campaign.

