Columbus heads into state with 'purpose' this time around

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — While there's no less excitement or anticipation for the Class 1A state cross country meet this time around for the Columbus Community High School boys team, the squad does carry higher expectations.

Columbus, ranked 15th in 1A, earned a repeat trip after taking second at the Iowa City Regina state-qualifying meet on Oct. 21. The Wildcats posted a score of 66 at the qualifier, with Regina accumulating 41 for the win.

Last fall, the Wildcats took 14th at state and were sure to take in all the sights, sounds and smells of the being amongst the state's best. It was the first appearance at state for the program since 2005.

"I think last year we were probably just happy to make it," said head coach Steve Riley. "This year, we're looking to be more competitive. We want to be in the top 10. (Our runners) know now what that atmosphere is like. They know there's going to be lining the entire course. They know the pace of the race. They're much better prepared this time."

The Journal area produced two more individual qualifiers in Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco and Wilton's Charlotte Brown. Fusco will run in the girls 1A competition at 2:30 p.m., just prior to the 1A boys, while Brown will take on the 2A field at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. All races will take place at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.