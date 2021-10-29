Columbus heads into state with 'purpose' this time around

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — While there's no less excitement or anticipation for the Class 1A state cross country meet this time around for the Columbus Community High School boys team, the squad does carry higher expectations.
Columbus, ranked 15th in 1A, earned a repeat trip after taking second at the Iowa City Regina state-qualifying meet on Oct. 21. The Wildcats posted a score of 66 at the qualifier, with Regina accumulating 41 for the win.
Last fall, the Wildcats took 14th at state and were sure to take in all the sights, sounds and smells of the being amongst the state's best. It was the first appearance at state for the program since 2005.
"I think last year we were probably just happy to make it," said head coach Steve Riley. "This year, we're looking to be more competitive. We want to be in the top 10. (Our runners) know now what that atmosphere is like. They know there's going to be lining the entire course. They know the pace of the race. They're much better prepared this time."
The Journal area produced two more individual qualifiers in Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco and Wilton's Charlotte Brown. Fusco will run in the girls 1A competition at 2:30 p.m., just prior to the 1A boys, while Brown will take on the 2A field at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. All races will take place at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.
"We went (into state) unranked last year," said sophomore Tim Hills-Carrier. "This year, we trained the whole year expecting to go.
"The biggest thing with this team is how much we've bonded. We like being around each other and push each other to go faster. ... When (my class) was in seventh grade, that's when (coach) Riley started pushing us because he saw we could be great. So for me, it started back in seventh grade."
Columbus seeks to carry the same joy into its last run, but with a little less deer-in-the-headlights and more focus toward a common goal.
The Wildcats lost virtually nothing to graduation, which only heightens expectations.
"We adopted a 'been there, done that' type mentality," sophomore Damian Vergara said. "We know what to expect, we just need to show that we're a good team and we can compete with anybody there. ... We want to set a standard here."
Furthermore, the team has enjoyed a breakout campaign from senior Freddy Vergara, who has the Wildcats' best time of the season at 17:17.08.
"Freddy has distinguished himself this year," said Riley.
Senior Isaac Acosta owns the next-best time at 18:23.30. Damian Vergara and Mason Hills-Carrier each fall between 18:30 and 19 minutes while Tim Hills-Carrier's best time of the season is just over the 19-minute mark.
"(Individually) it's been a little unexpected," Freddy said. "My goal is to just compete and beat some of them that have beaten me before."
With Vergara and Acosta, Riley feels he has the top-end talent to place individuals atop the leaderboard while also holding out hope that the team's depth can propel the Wildcats up the team standings.
"Our three through six runners are a strength of our team, and has been for a couple years," said Riley. "The other thing different about this year is that Freddy is running like a true No. 1 runner. His goal is to get on the podium and get a medal. He's had an outstanding year.
"They're competitive amongst each other. Every one of them wants to be the top runner on the team."
Acosta was Columbus' top finisher at state last October, taking 36th with a time of 17:51. With individual runners taken out, he placed 24th toward the Wildcats' team score.
He was the only runner to place inside the top 60, something the Wildcats expect to change in 2021.
"Last year, it was a little bit of a surprise," said Freddy Vergara. "It was more of a learning experience. This year, we're going with a purpose.
"We take pride in what we've done and hopefully this will become a traditional every year (for Columbus)."