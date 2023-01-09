Columbus hurdle clinic a smash hit with nearly 90 attendees

When Mike Jay started organizing a hurdle clinic at his alma mater, Columbus Community High School, he thought an optimistic expectation was to have 40 student-athletes sign up.

He was pleasantly surprised when the sign-ups started rolling in and totaled in the triple digits.

When the day for the event came on Sunday, 89 athletes participated in the first hurdle clinic at Columbus Community High School. The participants ranged from junior high up to seniors in high school.

"(Sunday) was so rewarding in so many ways," Jay said. "We had Drake and state medal winners and seventh graders attempting hurdles and starting blocks for the first time. Ever. And both listened intently and worked hard to learn something and be better when they left than when they arrived. It was just an awesome day.

"And it's always good to go home."

Some had next to no experience doing hurdles but used it as an opportunity to broaden their horizons.

"We had kids from all over that wanted to take a shot at it," Jay said.

For Jay, a 1977 graduate and former coach at Columbus, holding it at his old high school and giving back means a lot.

And it's far from the only time Columbus has welcomed him back.

"Mike has always been willing to give back to our school and the track and field community at large," said Columbus track and field co-head coach Steve Riley. "I took over Mike's job as Columbus High School's cross country coach 11 years ago, and this has always been the case.

"This event could be a blueprint for other similar clinics for track and field. First of all, it helps to have Mike Jay put it on. Secondly, you have to cover the costs of putting on the clinic (mostly T-shirts), which we did with some sponsors. Track is a little different sport because it is very social with kids getting to know kids from other schools, and this is a nice opportunity for this type of event, also."

But he mainly cares about giving track and field all the attention it can get as he runs the Track Guy Foundation, which aims to support the state's track and field teams and cross country.

"We did a throwing clinic back in 2019 in Creston," he said. "When we did that, I wanted the next one to be in Columbus Junction, and it worked out to a tee.

"The Columbus coaches played a big role in it. Everything just seemed to click. Columbus' strength and conditioning coach Raul Amigon absolutely knocked it out of the park with the dynamic warmup and stretching segment."

An award-winning announcer, Jay is the voice of the Drake Relays and state track and field meet. And through his foundation and a few sponsors — Columbus Gazette, Thirsty Camel, Robertson Real Estate and Tyson Foods — Sunday's event was free for anyone who signed up.

Still, the event boasted a formidable group of coaches and instructors.

Because when it comes to track and field, Jay wants everyone to be included and nobody to be priced out.

"The idea behind what we do at the foundation is to help get kids involved as much as possible," said Jay. "From buying shoes for kids who can't afford their own, we've given 39 separate $500 scholarships in the last three years. We didn't want some kid out there wanting to come but couldn't afford it."

Jay and his foundation have also hosted other events that involve guest speakers. Those were put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit but will pick up on Jan. 25 in Iowa City, when Olympic gold medalist Dan O'Brien will headline an esteemed group of speakers.

"Dan and I have become friends through track and field, and he said he'd like to help with the foundation," Jay said. "So I jokingly said, 'Well, come to Iowa City and do our speaker series,' and he said okay. It's going to be a great event.

"We're doing another one in March in Des Moines, and John Anderson from ESPN will be the guest MC for that one."