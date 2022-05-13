Durant, Wilton relays make waves; Comets' hurdlers off to state track

MONTICELLO — When Kelsey Drake was a freshman, she ran at the Class 2A state track and field meet with her older sister, Kortney.

At the 2A state-qualifying meet at Monticello on Thursday, Kelsey, now a senior, qualified to run at state with her little sister, freshman Kinsey.

"It's just so cool," Kelsey said. "I would have never imaged this happening, but it came true."

The duo made up Wilton’s winning 400 and 800-meter relays, teaming up with Se Ann Houghton and Catie Hook. Kelsey will also run on the blue oval at Drake University in Des Moines with a distance medley team with Houghton, Hook and Charlotte Brown (4:34.68).

"Everything was together," Kelsey said. "Our handoffs were good. We knew we weren't coming in as favorites, but we've competed against these teams a lot, and we used that as motivation. It was really fun to come out on top."

Also, Kelsey and Hook have a shot at making it in the long jump.

Though neither was an automatic qualifier (those go to the top two in each event), the pair took third and fourth. Hook went 16 feet, 3 inches, while Kelsey jumped 16 feet.

After the top two from each 2A district meet are awarded a spot, the following 12 best times, regardless of district.

West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt won the event. The senior won the 2A long jump as a freshman and hit a personal best at Monticello while nearly setting the Comets’ school record with a leap of 17-11¾. She missed the record by less than an inch.

Daufeldt will go in three events this season.

Besides the long jump, she anchored a state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay (1:08.49). Daufeldt teamed with Sydney Rivera, Laney Esmoil and Rylee Goodale in that race.

Cascade’s team won the race, running it in 1:07.8.

Durant came in third (1:10.75) with a relay of Carlie Jo Fusco, Macy Huston, Lainey Shelangoski and Elizabeth Daufeldt.

Fusco may have to sweat it out waiting for an official qualifying list as she finished third in the shuttle hurdle relay and the 400 low hurdles (1:06.37). Though the 400 hurdle race was exceptionally competitive, that time stands in good shape to qualify.

No matter the outcome of those two races, she will go with Shannon Head, Isabelle DeLong, and Emma Meincke in the girls sprint medley with a time of 1:55.32 as the team finished in second.

However, the West Liberty boys did win the shuttle hurdle relay (1:01.49) and will keep the streak alive. Caleb Wulf, Jahsiah Galvan, Ryker Dengler and Drake Collins helped send the relay there. The Comets have sent a boys shuttle hurdle team every season since 2016.

Individually, Wulf will go in the 110 high hurdles with a win in 15.49.

For the Durant boys, Nolan DeLong guaranteed himself a spot in the 100 by winning with a time of 11.43. He’s also assured a spot in a pair of Wildcat relays. In the 800 relay, he’ll go with Garrett Hollenback, Carter Wichelt and Charlie Huesmann. That team ran a winning time of 1:33.29.

"We know what each other is capable of," DeLong said. "We've been practicing together for a while now, so we know when somebody is slacking."

With Drake Shelangoski in for Huesmann, Durant will also send a 1,600 relay, finishing with a runner-up time of 3:28.33.

Though DeLong stands an excellent chance to make it in the 200, though his third-place finish of 23.33 is not guaranteed.

Durant's 1,600 relay took fifth at state last season.

"It feels amazing to get back," Delong said. "Since the start of the year, we knew we had to match that. So to be able to come back and beat (the time) we had last year, that gives us a great shot at state this year."

"This year, we'll go in looking to be top three," said Hollenback.

