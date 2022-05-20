Kessel gets second third-place finish for Louisa-Muscatine

DES MOINES — Spencer Kessel had to put up with more drama this time around.

After taking third place in the Class 2A shot put with a throw of 55 feet, 10 ¼ inches on his first attempt, the Louisa-Muscatine junior went for a hurl of 160 feet on his second-to-last throw to finish in third in the discus on Friday.

Kessel was fourth heading into the final round.

"I was getting in my own head to start," Kessel said. "I just needed to settle down and get back to what got me there.

"This means a lot to me. Last year I came here and got fifth in discus and 16th in the shot put. So to come back and get third in both is a big accomplishment to me ... Hopefully I can come back next year and win."

Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco put in a fourth-place effort in the girls 400-meter hurdles. Fusco's time of 1:05.43 was her best, and nearly a full second better than her qualifying time and a new school record.

"Last year (I qualified for state) and ran a 1:09," Fusco said. "I ran in such a tough district that it really felt no different out here. I knew who to look for in front of me and go for it.

"I'm not going to complain about being here ... I wanted to prove that I was faster than the time I ran at districts."

In the 100 high hurdles, West Liberty senior Macy Daufeldt moved into Saturday's finals by taking sixth with a time of 15.69.

On the boys side, West Liberty's Caleb Wulf just missed the 110 hurdle finals after his time of 15.28 seconds. The cutoff time was 15.19.

Wilton's 400 relay broke its own record by finishing the preliminaries with a time of 50.58. That seeds the group — Se Ann Houghton, Kelsey Drake, Kinsey Drake and Catie Hook — fifth in Saturday's finals.

"I think our competition pushed us," senior Kelsey Drake said. "We were (in the lane) next to Williamsburg, who was No. 1 going in."

The same group took 12th in the 800 relay finals with a time of 1:49.21.

"It's going by so fast," Houghton said. "I wish we could stay here a while longer."

With Charlotte Brown in for Kinsey Drake to run the longest leg of the distance medley relay, Wilton finished in 21st (4:28.74).

Durant ran a boys team in the 800 relay and 1,600 relay.

The 1,600 team was bookended by juniors. With Garrett Hollenback, Drake Shelangoski, sophomore Charlie Huesmann and Nolan DeLong, Durant will compete again on Saturday after taking fifth (3:27.91).

The 800 team, which feature three of the four but swapping one senior in Carter Wichelt in for another (Shelangoski). That team ran a season-best time of 1:33.31 to take 10th.

