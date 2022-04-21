L-M girls defend home turf; Columbus top boys team at Gardner-Wilson Relays

LETTS — For the second straight season, the Louisa-Muscatine girls track and field team successfully defended its home turf at the Gardner-Wilson Relays.

Though the Falcons weren't keeping style points, they won Thursday night's meet at Louisa-Muscatine High School in much more convincing fashion this time around, as all the competitors enjoyed one of the most cooperative nights of the season from a weather standpoint.

L-M scored 145 team points, beating the 123.5 put up by Van Buren County. Central Lee came in third at 92. Last season, the Falcons beat out Wapello for the top spot 88-72.

"Getting a win at home, on our Senior Night, it feels really good to do this as a team," said L-M senior Kaylee Corbin.

The Wapello girls were fourth with 68 points, three ahead of Columbus Community.

Columbus enjoyed a very successful night on the boys side, accumulating a winning team score of 185.5. Van Buren County came in second (119) and Wapello third (92.50). The Louisa-Muscatine placed fourth (83).

"The confidence boost from this win is enormous," said Columbus senior Isaac Acosta. "You see your teammates going out there and putting in 100%, making you want to give 110%. We motivate each other more and more all the time."

Wapello, in particular, was working very short-handed as it sent a group of its top runners trying to qualify for the Drake Relays to the Demon Relays in Washington.

The winning sides saw several events place multiple competitors in the top three.

In the girls 200-meter dash, Louisa-Muscatine's Corbin beat out teammate McKenna Hohenadel for first. Though the two ran in different heats, Corbin (27.40) edged her teammate's time of 27.90.

Hohenadel would two other individual races, though. The senior took the 100 (13.29) and the 800 (2:31.67).

"The pros (of the nice weather) were getting the leggings off," Hohenadel said, a two-time state qualifier. "I hate running in leggings. I had a long time before I had to run that first 100, so sitting out in the sun can be a little draining, but I think I handled it well.

"I'm a little unsure of what I want to attempt to make (it to state) in. I'm working really hard on the 800. I kind of surprised myself with my time tonight in that. So I'm going to keep working on that, and hopefully, we have a chance to make it with the 4x4."

Corbin and Hohenadel teamed with Laura Sywassink and Isabel Stout to take the 4x400 relay (4:25.96). Corbin also won the 400 (1:01.22) and the shot put, with a toss of 32 feet, 6¾ inches. L-M's Morgan Stecher was victorious in the discus (87-11).

"On (The 4x400), we have two seniors and two freshmen, so it's hard, but the freshman work so hard to get their times down," Corbin said. "I've been so impressed with them."

L-M also formed a winning 4x800 (12:16.78), anchored by McKenzie Kissell.

Columbus' Lily Coil swept the hurdle races. The freshman took the 100 highs in a time of 18.19 and the 400 lows in 1:16.61. She also was runner-up in the long jump at 15 feet, three inches short of winner Delaney Shaw of Hillcrest Academy.

Louisa-Muscatine junior Spencer Kessel, who previously posted Blue Standard distances in the shot put and discus to earn a spot at Drake next week, took both throws for the boys. His shot put toss of 55-07 went for a season-best and topped Wapello's Ryan McDonough (46-09).

"I felt good tonight," Kessel said. "I threw 55-01 on my first throw (in the shot put) but scratched. And then scratched again on my second throw, so by my third throw, I wanted to secure the meet and went for 49 feet, then went over 55 on my last throw."

Kessel won the discus with a throw of 145-04. McDonough, again, was second (130-06).

With the efforts of Corbin, Stecher and Kessel, L-M was a combined 4 for 4 in the throwing events. Wapello's Patricia Hank took the girls high jump by cleaning 4-10.

The Falcons' success in the field events also included winning the boys long jump, where Chris Day jumped 21-02 to beat Columbus' Kaden Amigon by an inch.

Amigon won three races, though, taking the 100 (11.49), the 200 (23.40) and the 400 (53.14), a race Day came in second (53.25).

Columbus also found victory in several relays, taking the 4x100 (47.39), the 4x400 (3:45.97), the 4x800 and the distance medley (3:56.22).

Acosta, who was on the 4x4 and the distance medley, also won the 800 (2:10.35) and the 1600 (4:54.96), where he beat out teammate Freddy Vergara (5:03.66).

"I loved having the warmer weather tonight but kind of hated it at the same time," said Acosta. "Because now I have no excuses for a slow time ... But we have to go full blast from here on until the end of the season. There's no making it up. We have to put in the effort every single day."

In the 3200, Vergara cruised to a win. His time of 10:35.11 was the best of the night by a significant margin. Riverdale's Cale Hinde was the race's runner-up at 11:50.54.

The Wapello boys scored a win in the sprint medley relay, where Thomas Warnstaff, Jaren Frank, Macuen West and Dylan Woodruff ran a 1:42-flat.

Boys

Team results -- 1. Columbus 185.50, 2. Van Buren 119, 3. Wapello 92.50, 4. Louisa-Muscatine 83, 5. Central Lee 58, 6. Riverdale 31

High jump -- 1. Tyler Stoltz (VB), 5-08.00; 2. Finngan Cline (LM), 5-06.00; 3. Tim Hills-Carrier 5-04.00

Long jump -- 1. Chris Day (LM), 21-02.00; 2. Kaden Amigon (COL), 21-01.00; 3. Thomas Eschman (CL), 20-05.00

Discus -- 1. Spencer Kessel (LM), 145-04; 2. Ryan McDonough (WAPE), 130-06; 3. Bryce Grimm (COL), 110-05

Shot Put -- 1. Spencer Kessel (LM), 55-07.00; 2. Ryan McDonough (WAPE), 46-08.50; 3. Sam Warth (VB), 37-08.00

800 sprint medley relay -- 1. Wapello (Thomas Warnstaff, Jaren Frank, Macuen West, Dylan Woodruff), 1:42.00; 2. Van Buren 1:45.00; 3. Central Lee 1:46.00

3200 -- 1. Freddy Vergara (COL), 10:35.11; 2. Cael Hinde (RIV), 11:50.54; 3. Grant Anderson (CL), 12:16.54

3200 relay -- 1. Columbus 9:07.83; 2. Van Buren 9:25.47; 3. Louisa-Muscatine 10:24.59

440 shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Van Buren 1:12.76; 2. Central Lee 1:15.73; 3. Columbus 1:16.43

100 -- 1. Kaden Amigon (COL), 11.49; 2. Thomas Eschman (CL), 11.68; 3. Jeff Hoback (COL), 11.78

Distance medley -- 1. Columbus (Dyson Juhl, Jon Miranda, Juan Chairez, Isaac Acosta), 3:56.22; 2. Van Buren 4:21.18; 3. Wapello 4:27.30

400 -- 1. Kaden Amigon (COL), 53.14; 2. Chris Day (LM), 53.25; 3. Dylan Woodruff (WAPE), 54.12

800 relay -- 1. Van Buren (Izaak Loeffler, Owen Loeffler, Sam Warth, Anthony Duncan), 1:41.00; 2. Columbus 1:42.37; 3. Wapello 1:47.24

110 hurdles -- 1. Thomas Eschmen (CL), 17.36; 2. Tyler Stoltz (VB), 17.67; 3. Elijah Belzer (WAPE), 18.17

800 -- 1. Isaac Acosta (COL), 2:10.35; 2. Damian Vergara (COL), 2:16.60; 3. Korbin Camp (VB), 2:20.62

200 -- 1. Kaden Amigon (COL), 23.40; 2. Cameron Hake (WAPE), 24.00; 3. Jackson Manning (VB), 24.70

400 hurdle -- 1. Anthony Duncan (VB), 59.27; 2. Elijah Belzer (WAPE), 1:03.28; 3. Jeff Hoback (COL), 1:03.55

1600 -- 1. Isaac Acosta (COL), 4:54.96; 2. Freddy Vergara (COL), 5:03.66; 3. Mitchell Hasenour (RIV), 5:15.44

400 relay -- 1. Wapello 56.29; 2. Van Buren 57.00; 3. Louisa-Muscatine 57.88

1600 relay -- 1. Columbus 3:45.97; 2. Van Buren 3:51.46; 3. Wapello 3:53.36

Girls

Team results -- 1. Louisa-Muscatine 145, 2. Van Buren 123.50, 3. Central Lee 92, 4. Wapello 68, 5. Columbus 65, 6. Hillcrest 58.50

High jump -- 1. Patricia Hank (WAPE), 4-10.00; 2. Malia Yoder (HILL), 4-08.00; 3. Libby Bainbridge (VB), 4-04.00

Long jump -- 1. Delaney Shaw (HILL), 15-03.00; 2. Lily Coil (COL), 15-00.00; 3. Kodi Moeller (CL), 14-01.00

Discus -- 1. Morgan Stecher (LM), 87-11; 2. Libby White (COL), 87-05; 3. Montana Boline (WAPE), 82-08

Shot Put -- 1. Kaylee Corbin (LM), 32-06.75; 2. Montana Boline (WAPE), 31-09.50; 3. Shanna Buford (CL), 29-06.00

800 sprint medley relay -- 1. Van Buren 2:03.46; 2. Wapello 2:04.73; 3. Central Lee 2:06.54

3000 -- 1. Payten Poling (VB), 12:39.60; 2. Arianna Vergara (COL), 12:55.50; 3. Audrey Hand (CL), 14:13.40

3200 relay -- 1. Louisa-Muscatine 12:16.78; 2. Van Buren 12:48.03

400 shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Central Lee 1:20.58; 2. Van Buren 1:28.02; 3. Louisa-Muscatine 1:33.94

100 -- 1. McKenna Hohenadel (LM), 13.29; 2. Morgyn Nafziger (HILL), 14.90; 3. Shea Scott (VB), 15.08

Distance medley -- 1. Hillcrest 4:50.59; 2. Central Lee 4:51.43; 3. Van Buren 4:54.90

400 -- 1. Kaylee Corbin (LM), 1:01.22; 2. Emily Hemphill (WAPE), 1:07.20; 3. Isabel Stout (LM), 1:07.23

800 relay -- 1. Van Buren 2:02.75; 2. Columbus 2:09.84; 3. Louisa-Muscatine 2:17.04

100 hurdles -- 1. Lily Coil (COL), 18.19; 2. Allison Kerr (CL), 20.33; 3. Adrienne Britt (CL), 20.37

800 -- 1. McKenna Hohenadel (LM), 2:31.67; 2. Leah Bontrager (HILL), 2:37.72; 3. Faith Neeley (VB), 2:42.44

200 -- 1. Kaylee Corbin (LM), 27.40; 2. McKenna Hohenadel (LM), 27.90; 3. Kadence Nusbaum (VB), 29.40

400 hurdles -- 1. Lily Coil (COL), 1:16.61; 2. Libby Bainbridge (VB), 1:24.22; 3. Jasmine Negron (LM), 1:27.10

1500 -- 1. Leah Bontrager (HILL), 5:39.90; 2. Payten Poling (VB), 5:51.80; 3. McKenzie Kissell (LM), 6:23.00

400 relay -- 1. Van Buren 57.30; 2. Wapello 59.60; 3. Central Lee 59.85

1600 relay -- 1. Louisa-Muscatine (Corbin, Laura Sywassink, Stout, Hohenadel), 4:25.96; 2. Central Lee 4:42.38; 3. Van Buren 4:50.08

