L-M's Kessel, West Liberty' Daufeldt place in top three

DES MOINES — In the leadup to the Class 2A state track and field meet, Spencer Kessel received a visit from an unexpected supporter.
At practice a couple of days ago, Louisa-Muscatine alum Tom Meeker stopped by to wish Kessel good luck ahead of the state meet.
Meeker held the school record in the boys shot put for 51 years, until Kessel that mark this season.
The former record holder even showed up at the state meet to cheer on the current Falcon.
“I didn’t know he was going to be here today,” Kessel said. “That was a nice surprise. It feels great to have (the record). Ever since I was in seventh grade, I looked at that and hoped to get it one day.”
The new mark set by the Falcon junior sits at 55 feet, 11 ¾ inches. At Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday, Kessel was a little more than an inch under that but took third place nonetheless.
The same place Meeker took at the state meet.
Kessel’s first throw of the day went 55-10 ¼. That stood as his best of the day. It was the best throw to that point and held as a top-three effort.
“(The first throw) felt nice,” said Kessel, the top seed in the discus competition set for Friday. “When I released it, I could tell it was a good throw.”
In the 2A girls long jump, West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt set a school record, too.
The senior had a leap of 18-0 ½ on the fourth of her six jumps, beating the West Liberty record by less than an inch. A personal best for Daufeldt, her long jump career at West Liberty ends with a second-place performance.
“I’ve been working for four years to at least tie (the school record)," Daufeldt said. “I haven’t been landing the right way lately. But I trusted myself, landed the correct way and pulled something out that I’ve wanted to pull out for four years.
“It means a lot to me. I’m just really excited to be here again.”
Daufeldt won the long jump as a freshman with a distance of 17-7 ¾ and took third as a junior. Wilton qualified a pair in the event as well. Senior Kelsey Drake (15-8 ¼) went for 18th, and sophomore Catie Hook finished a spot behind Drake (15-2 ¼).
Just like when Daufeldt won it, a freshman took it this year as well in Clear Lake’s Reese Brownlee with a jump of 18-7.
“I think (when I won it) freshman year was kind of a fluke,” the West Liberty senior said. “I went in like ‘I'm just happy to be here,’ and ended up winning it, which was awesome. Last year, I went against some great girls and did again this year. It’s been a tough journey.”
Daufeldt has also qualified in the 100-meter high hurdles and anchored a Comet shuttle hurdle relay that advanced to Saturday's finals with a time of 1:08.79. Sydney Rivera, Rylee Goodale and Laney Esmoil ran the other legs.
Durant will also advance to the finals of the 2A girls shuttle hurdle relay. The Wildcats team of Carlie Jo Fusco, Lainey Shelangoski, Macy Huston and Elizabeth Daufeldt ran a 1:09.67 to grab the eighth and final spot in Saturday's competition. Both schools fielded girls shuttle hurdle relay teams that made it to state last season.
The West Liberty boys also took a shuttle hurdle relay into the finals.
Though the state meet marks the close of Daufeldt’s splendid prep career, the Drake volleyball recruit has just enough time to get back to West Liberty for graduation before turning around and reporting back to Drake for the start of the Bulldogs’ volleyball camp.
“I’ll be here on Monday to start (volleyball) training,” she said. “I have graduation on Sunday for high school, and then I have to be back (to Drake) on Monday morning for physicals and everything like that. We’ll start practice Monday night and have a foreign tour in Brazil at the beginning of June.”
West Liberty’s boys shuttle hurdle team narrowly qualified for Saturday’s finale with a time of 1 minute, 2.36 seconds. That finished in eighth place for the last spot in the finals. The Comets advanced by a half-second.
It’s the seventh consecutive year the West Liberty boys team has qualified for state in the shuttle hurdle relay. Last season the relay took third (1:01.33).
“Coming back after getting through last year means a lot,” said the senior Wulf, the relay's anchor. “Coming back and competing and trying to do what we did last year means a lot.”
Wulf took over as anchor for the graduated Sam Gingerich, but this year’s team of Wulf, Jahsiah Galvan and Jayce McHugh managed to keep the streak alive.
“At the beginning of the year, I wasn’t the best,” said freshman Ryker Dengler, the only member of the quartet who hadn’t run the relay before this season. “But I kept practicing and got better. The other guys were very welcoming, and today we ran fine.”
Durant’s Nolan DeLong competed in the 100 and finished in 17th place (11.69). He’ll compete with Wildcat teammates in the 800 and 1,600 relays.
Louisa-Muscatine’s McKenna Hohenadel took 10th in the 2A open 400 (1:01.45). She’ll compete in the 800 on Saturday morning.
Photos: Day one of the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Tipton runners embrace after placing first in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Sam Skarich competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport West's Idris Thomas cleared a personal best 6 feet, 6 inches to place third in the Class 4A high jump Thursday at Drake Stadium.
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines catches her breath after placing first in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines works her way to the finish line in the girls 3,000-meter run Thursday at Drake Stadium. Steines followed up her state cross country title with a victory in Iowa's longest distance event.
North Scott's Sam Skarich captured the Iowa Class 4A state championship in the high jump Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Skarich cleared 6 feet, 8 inches.
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet launches the discus during the Class 4A state competition Thursday morning at Drake Stadium. Goodlet placed second with a personal-best toss of 129 feet, 8 inches.
Pleasant Valley fans cheer on their runners during the 4a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley’s Jacob Mumey competes in the Class 4A 3,200 during day one of the Iowa state track and field championships in Des Moines. Mumey ran a school-record 9:13.85 to place second.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport West's Ashton Urmie competes in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines reacts after placing first in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton Prince of Peace's Sarah Moeller competes in the 1a girls shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija reacts after competing in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija, left, and Johnston's Jashua Anglo, right, catch their breath after competing in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton's Addison Binnie competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the Class 4A 400 meters Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Williams placed sixth with a time of 58.42 seconds.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Ankeny's Tyrese Miller sits on his lane marker before competing in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Wapello's Dylan Woodruff competes in the 1a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Maya Williams, left, competes in the 4a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the 4a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Wapello's Ryan McDonough competes in the 1A boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet on Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. McDonough's throw of 52 feet, 4 inches was good for secodn place at the competition.
Davenport Central's Aerielle Johnson competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Ava Garrard hands the baton to Peyton Madison as they compete in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clinton's Keegan Krause competes in the 4a boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer runs the second leg of the 3,200-meter relay Thursday morning at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. Sommer and the Spartans were fourth in 9 minutes, 32.33 seconds.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the 4A boys discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Grace Graham competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Davenport North's Lanesha McNeal competes in the 4a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema, center, competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Kennah Block competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the Class 4A boys discus during day one of the Iowa state track and field championship. McMillian placed fourth with a heave of 177 feet, 11 inches.
Davenport Central's Lois Blackman competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Emily See competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
A North Scott runner celebrates after competing in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Sophia Foad competes in the 4a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Wapello's Ryan McDonough competes in the 1A boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. McDonough's throw of 52 feet, 4 inches was good for secodn place at the competition.
Tipton's Caden Schmidt celebrates as they place first in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt runners compete in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption runners compete in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption runners compete in the 3a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Claire Montgomery competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the 2A girls long jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Spectators watch as runners compete in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Mack Walter competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle captured the Class 3A state championship in the high jump Thursday evening at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Maricle, a junior, jumped a career-best 5 feet, 6 inches.
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Emily Haverdink competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Runners compete in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Algona's Moriah Knapp dumps a cup of water on her head as she competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Ballard's Paityn Noe competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Addie Nerem competes in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Cody Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel competes in the 2A boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle competes in the 3a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton runners embrace after placing second in the 2a girls 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Caden Schmidt hands the baton to Cody Bohlmann as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt competes in the 2a girls long jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt reacts after jumping a personal-best 18 feet, 0 1/2 inch Thursday in the Class 2A long jump. Daufeldt finished second in the event.
Tipton's Claire Montgomery hands the baton to Alivia Edens as they compete in the Class 2A 3,200 relay during Thursday's state meet in Des Moines. The Tigers placed second in 9 minutes, 58.74 seconds.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 3200 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin competes in the 3a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Ryan Watters competes in the 3a boys 110 shuttle hurdles during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Newton's Keith Moko reacts after clearing the bar as he competes in the 3a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Scenes from day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters competes in the 3a boys 110 shuttle hurdles during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Annika Kotula, center, competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Spirit Lakes' Qai Hussey celebrates after placing first in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Tipton's Cody Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine’s McKenna Hohenadel competes in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Moran Jennings competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
An official fires the starting pistol competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Assumption's Annika Kotula competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Louisa-Muscatine’s McKenna Hohenadel, left, and South Hamilton's Ashlyn Erickson, right, compete in the 2a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Maquoketa's Reese Kuhlman competes in the 3a girls 400 meter dash during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
