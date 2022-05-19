L-M's Kessel, West Liberty' Daufeldt place in top three

DES MOINES — In the leadup to the Class 2A state track and field meet, Spencer Kessel received a visit from an unexpected supporter.

At practice a couple of days ago, Louisa-Muscatine alum Tom Meeker stopped by to wish Kessel good luck ahead of the state meet.

Meeker held the school record in the boys shot put for 51 years, until Kessel that mark this season.

The former record holder even showed up at the state meet to cheer on the current Falcon.

“I didn’t know he was going to be here today,” Kessel said. “That was a nice surprise. It feels great to have (the record). Ever since I was in seventh grade, I looked at that and hoped to get it one day.”

The new mark set by the Falcon junior sits at 55 feet, 11 ¾ inches. At Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday, Kessel was a little more than an inch under that but took third place nonetheless.

The same place Meeker took at the state meet.

Kessel’s first throw of the day went 55-10 ¼. That stood as his best of the day. It was the best throw to that point and held as a top-three effort.

“(The first throw) felt nice,” said Kessel, the top seed in the discus competition set for Friday. “When I released it, I could tell it was a good throw.”

In the 2A girls long jump, West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt set a school record, too.

The senior had a leap of 18-0 ½ on the fourth of her six jumps, beating the West Liberty record by less than an inch. A personal best for Daufeldt, her long jump career at West Liberty ends with a second-place performance.

“I’ve been working for four years to at least tie (the school record)," Daufeldt said. “I haven’t been landing the right way lately. But I trusted myself, landed the correct way and pulled something out that I’ve wanted to pull out for four years.

“It means a lot to me. I’m just really excited to be here again.”

Daufeldt won the long jump as a freshman with a distance of 17-7 ¾ and took third as a junior. Wilton qualified a pair in the event as well. Senior Kelsey Drake (15-8 ¼) went for 18th, and sophomore Catie Hook finished a spot behind Drake (15-2 ¼).

Just like when Daufeldt won it, a freshman took it this year as well in Clear Lake’s Reese Brownlee with a jump of 18-7.

“I think (when I won it) freshman year was kind of a fluke,” the West Liberty senior said. “I went in like ‘I'm just happy to be here,’ and ended up winning it, which was awesome. Last year, I went against some great girls and did again this year. It’s been a tough journey.”

Daufeldt has also qualified in the 100-meter high hurdles and anchored a Comet shuttle hurdle relay that advanced to Saturday's finals with a time of 1:08.79. Sydney Rivera, Rylee Goodale and Laney Esmoil ran the other legs.

Durant will also advance to the finals of the 2A girls shuttle hurdle relay. The Wildcats team of Carlie Jo Fusco, Lainey Shelangoski, Macy Huston and Elizabeth Daufeldt ran a 1:09.67 to grab the eighth and final spot in Saturday's competition. Both schools fielded girls shuttle hurdle relay teams that made it to state last season.

The West Liberty boys also took a shuttle hurdle relay into the finals.

Though the state meet marks the close of Daufeldt’s splendid prep career, the Drake volleyball recruit has just enough time to get back to West Liberty for graduation before turning around and reporting back to Drake for the start of the Bulldogs’ volleyball camp.

“I’ll be here on Monday to start (volleyball) training,” she said. “I have graduation on Sunday for high school, and then I have to be back (to Drake) on Monday morning for physicals and everything like that. We’ll start practice Monday night and have a foreign tour in Brazil at the beginning of June.”

West Liberty’s boys shuttle hurdle team narrowly qualified for Saturday’s finale with a time of 1 minute, 2.36 seconds. That finished in eighth place for the last spot in the finals. The Comets advanced by a half-second.

It’s the seventh consecutive year the West Liberty boys team has qualified for state in the shuttle hurdle relay. Last season the relay took third (1:01.33).

“Coming back after getting through last year means a lot,” said the senior Wulf, the relay's anchor. “Coming back and competing and trying to do what we did last year means a lot.”

Wulf took over as anchor for the graduated Sam Gingerich, but this year’s team of Wulf, Jahsiah Galvan and Jayce McHugh managed to keep the streak alive.

“At the beginning of the year, I wasn’t the best,” said freshman Ryker Dengler, the only member of the quartet who hadn’t run the relay before this season. “But I kept practicing and got better. The other guys were very welcoming, and today we ran fine.”

Durant’s Nolan DeLong competed in the 100 and finished in 17th place (11.69). He’ll compete with Wildcat teammates in the 800 and 1,600 relays.

Louisa-Muscatine’s McKenna Hohenadel took 10th in the 2A open 400 (1:01.45). She’ll compete in the 800 on Saturday morning.

