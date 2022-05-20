MHS' Recker wins state title in shot put

DES MOINES — Nolan Recker didn’t want to leave it to inches again.

After placing ninth in the Class 4A discus competition on Thursday and missing out on the finals by one inch, Muscatine’s Recker demolished the field in the shot put.

On Friday, Recker won a state title by more than four feet at the state track and field at Drake University in Des Moines.

“Obviously, I didn’t have my best meet in the discus yesterday,” Recker said. “I just wanted to put that behind me and focus all my energy on the shot put. I think I did a good job of that, and it really paid off with the result.”

The Muskie senior fouled on his first throw and put forth a mediocre — by his standards — second throw of 51 feet, 2 ½ inches before unleashing four throws that all would have won him a state championship. And all four grew progressively more impressive.

On his final throw for Muscatine, the Yale track and field commit set a personal best, a school record, and won a state title with a hurl of 59-9 ¾, something he has coveted since he first set foot in the halls of Muscatine.

“This has been the goal all season,” Recker said. “To accomplish it the last time I’ll be a Muskie feels great.

“I’ve put in a lot of time with the shot put and discus. And I've been a part of this team for years. To represent Muscatine has been great. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it.”

Pleasant Valley’s Ryan Saddler was runner-up at 55-3. Sam Watts of Linn-Mar was third at 55-0 ¼.

Recker’s three throws leading up to his finale went: 55-10 ½, 56-10 ½ and 57-11.

He’s the first Muskie thrower to win a state title since 1949, when Gary Gordy won the football toss.

Muscatine’s Brock Garrison also competed in the event. Garrison, a senior, took 22nd at 43-06 ¾.

In other events, senior Sam Gordon checked in at 16th in the 400 hurdles (57.58).

Muskie junior Daniel Adams was 24th in the 110 high hurdles (16.38).

The Muskies boys distance medley relay team lost some spots due to a faulty handoff. The team of Jimelle Forkpa, Ty Cozad, Isaiah Robertson and Aidan Armstrong ended in 22nd place (3:45.01)

Wapello's Hank, Columbus' Miller collect top three finishes in 1A

Wapello senior Patricia Hank beat her own school record by clearing 5-3. That equaled the winning height, but Hank lost due to missed jumps along the way.

Sam Nielson of North Union won the event, with Lenox’s Candence Douglas the runner-up.

Columbus’ Triston Miller took third in the 1A boys high jump. The junior cleared 6 feet, 4 inches on his first try but couldn’t make it over 6-5.

He had a busy morning as he had to leave his spot in the high jump to run the 110 high hurdles.

Miller ran a 15.73 in the 110 hurdles. That time finished in 16th and missed the cut by four-tenths of a second. It was a PR for the Columbus junior.

“I ran the hurdles and high jumped right after,” Miller said. “I didn’t clear 6-4 at districts, but felt good today and got it. I’ve been a little hurt, but I love to compete.

“We brought some great kids from Columbus. I like being in an environment like this.”

In the girls 800 relay, Hank ran with Wapello teammates Ada Boysen, Quinn Veach and Lindsy Massner. That squad finished 10th (1:50.32). Madrid set a new 1A state meet record with a time of 1:43.29.

With senior Serah Shafer in for Hank on the Wapello 400 relay the Arrows placed second overall in the prelims at 50.65, a school record. Wapello was again bested by Madrid, which again set a 1A record (48.72).

Three of the four runners were on a third-place 400 relay for Wapello a season ago.

'We're looking forward to trying to beat what we did last year," the senior Massner said.

"Second place or better," Shafer added. "(My 400 hurdles race) was just a warm up for the (400 relay)

Unlike the 800 relay, the 400 runners will get another shot at the top spot when the Arrows return to the track for Saturday’s finals.

Wapello will also have a boys team running in the 400 relay.

That team of Tyler Palmer, Maddox Griffin, Tade Parsons and Jake Gustison ran a season-best 43.83 to take fourth heading into the finals. Columbus’ 400 relay Jeff Hoback, Miller, Jon Miranda and Kaden Amigon finished 15th (44.82) with a season-best run.

In the 800 relay, the Wapello boys team of Tyler Palmer, Maddox Griffin, Jake Gustiston and Tade Parsons finished in ninth (1:32.88), one spot out of a lane in Saturday’s finals. However, the quartet did set a school record with the effort.

The team had the fifth-best overall time after running in the second of three flights.

