Muskie girls set to break in new track surface when season opens

The Muscatine High School girls track and field team will get the first crack at testing out MHS’ new track.

As part of the renovations to the stadium grounds, stands and football field, the black oval at the stadium was re-surfaced. It'll be tried out for the first time in varsity competition on Thursday when the Muskie girls team hosts a seven-team field to open the outdoor track season with the annual Dick Washburn Invitational, which starts the field events at 4:30 p.m.

Heading into last season, Muscatine was really young.

Many have gained a year of experience this season, but the Muskies have gained some upperclassmen who haven’t been out in the past and are trying to build off some successful showings last season, especially late in the campaign.

The Muskies didn’t advance anybody to the Class 4A state meet last spring after having to contend with a super competitive field at the Iowa City West qualifier.

Muscatine’s Avery Schroeder came as close as any Muskies but was denied a spot in the state 200-meter dash after she ran a time of 28.18 seconds at the state qualifier as a freshman. That was good for fifth place at the meet but missed the cutoff to go to state, which was 27.55.

“We’re young, again,” said Muskie head coach Scott Roberts. “But I think we have some talented young people, and we’re heading in the right direction.

“Most schools that have good sports programs have good track programs. It’s a builder. Every sport benefits from it. I’ve always felt that we can use track to help all the other sports.

“We’ve got some good things to look forward to.”

There may be some nice pieces for Roberts to mix and match in relays, as last season saw Lola Stamler turn in two top 10 finishes at the state-qualifying meet by running the 100 in 14.14 and 200 in 28.82 seconds.

“We have a lot of incoming freshman and sophomores that can really help us out,” said junior Tayla Melendez.

“The younger girls can fill in some positions on relay teams,” junior Ella Schroder said. “We want to start putting some things together to help the team improve even for next season since so many of us will be back then.”

The Muskies will also look to make a move up the Mississippi Athletic Conference ranks after placing last at the MAC Championships a season ago.

Muscatine will look at how it stacks up at this point against fellow MAC schools Bettendorf, Davenport North, North Scott and Pleasant Valley on Thursday. A season ago, PV was the runner-up at state in the team score.

The Spartans took the 2021 Dick Washburn with a score of 146, edging out Cedar Rapids Prairie by a single point.

Melendez is back as the Muskies’ top returning distance runner after she placed ninth in the 3000 at the MAC meet as a sophomore with a time of 12:24.02.

And in the field events, junior Marissa Swift is back to make another run at making it to state in the high jump. Swift cleared 4 feet, 8 inches at state-qualifying but missed the cutoff by two inches while

“There were so many on our team that was so close to making it to state,” Ella Schroeder said. “We want to get past (the state-qualifying meet).”

In the throws, senior Skylar Pachtinger looks to improve on her 14th-place finish in the shot put (24-04 ½) and 15th place in the discus (65-07) at the state qualifier in 2021.

And sophomore Fiona Glynn set the foundation for better times in the hurdle races. Glynn was 10th at the Iowa City West 100 hurdle race (18.28) and 13th in the 400 hurdles (1:17.02).

Though only by a few individuals, the Muskies’ numbers have increased, a trend Roberts would like to see keep inching up as he and the Muskies seek to ascend this season and in the future.

“We’re excited about continuing to build the program,” Roberts said. “We’ve got more kids out this year, and we want to keep building a culture of responsibility -- individually and to each other -- and things like that we want to teach.”

Another trend that Roberts, who also coaches the MHS girls cross country team, sees working in the Muskies’ favor is the carryover from a junior varsity cross country team that took second place at the conference meet in the fall.

At least right away, this season might not be so much about what place each competitor gets. But rather to keep improving times and build on a foundation that has stabilizing upperclassmen and a group of youngsters primed to take the program heights the team hasn’t seen in several seasons.

“Last year, there was a lot of trial and error. We had to figure out who fit what events by trying them,” Melendez said. “But hopefully, this year, we can lock those in and win some more events. That’s the exciting part.

“And with more girls out, we can really narrow down and focus on our best events. Everyone just needs to stay focused and be prepared."

MUSKIES AT A GLANCE Head coach: Scott Roberts (2nd season) Last season: 10th at MAC Key returners: Avery Schroeder, so.; Marissa Swift, jr.; Taya Melendez, jr.; Ella Schroeder, jr.; Ruve Roos, jr.; Fionna Glynn, so.; Jazzy Jones, jr.; Skylar Pachtinger, so.; Lola Stamler; so. Promising newcomers: Karly Ricketts, sr.; Abby Yahn, so. 2021 SCHEDULE (NOTE: Schedule subject to change. Start time is 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.) March 24 -- home invitational (Dick Washburn Invitational) March 29 -- at Iowa City West (Women of Troy Relays) March 31 -- at North Scott (Lady Lancer Relays), 4 p.m. April 5 -- at Cedar Rapids Kingston Stadium (Warrior Invitational) April 9 -- at Davenport Assumption Invitational, 12 p.m. April 19 -- at Mount Pleasant (Panther Relays) April 28 -- Drake Relays at Drake Stadium (Des Moines), 9 a.m. May 5 -- MAC Champsionship, at Muscatine High School, 4 p.m.

