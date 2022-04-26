Muskies edged by PV's team score at Dave Matthews Relays

Though the Muscatine High School boys track and field fell less than a point shy of winning the Dave Matthews Relays, plenty of Muskies turned in winning performances.

The Muskies scored 127.33 team points on a cold and windy evening at Muscatine High School for the runner-up spot on a night the senior class was recognized. Pleasant Valley won with 128 points, and North Scott (66.50) was third.

"We did pretty much what we wanted to," Muscatine head coach Mark Rusch said. "When the weather is like this, you just want to go out and compete. The training and stuff like that, it takes care of itself. Especially this spring, it isn't that different than what we've been in.”

PV rode its depth to the win. The Spartans won only two events: Tarun Vedula in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 9.99 seconds Andrew Miller in the 1,600 at 4:40.71.

The weather and issues with the timing system combined with several teams opting to alter their regular lineup because of those issues or the fact that the Drake Relays is coming up later in the week.

Qualifying for the blue oval in Des Moines is over, but several qualifiers carried less of a load on Monday.

Muscatine’s Nolan Recker did not do so.

The Muskie record-holding senior headed for Yale next year to throw shot put, and discus won both. Recker, who qualified for Drake in both throws, tossed the discus 164 feet, 4 inches on his first throw, which stood as the meet’s best.

His best of 52 feet was six inches better than Pleasant Valley Ryan Saddler in the shot.

"I feel like, despite the conditions, I got some good throws out there," said Recker. "I really feel like I'm in a good spot going into Drake and doing my best. (Tonight) I just wanted to fine-tune some things with my technique and spend the next couple of days resting up and getting ready."

In other field events, the Muskie senior Conner Christiansen’s mark of 18-11 in the long jump was runner-up to Central’s Zaie Miller (19-9), and junior James Deseh landed in a tie for a third-place finish in the high jump for the Muskies.

West’s Ashton Urmie won the event, clearing six feet, while Pleasant Valley’s Spencer Roemer (5-08) was second, with Deseh and Bettendorf’s Taydem Arguello tied for third at 5-6.

The Muskie sprinters and mid-distance runners scored top finishes.

That also proved to where the winning Spartans accumulated points as well.

Paul Henry and Aidan Armstrong finished 1-2 in the 400-meter dash. A sophomore, Henry won at 52.90 seconds, with the senior Armstrong right behind at 53.90.

The 400 is about as short a race as Armstrong runs. One of MHS’ top cross country runners the past couple of seasons, he also ran in the 3,200 and took fourth (4:56.10).

Armstrong showed his versatility by teaming with Sam Gordon, Caden Brown and Jrakke Johnson to be masters of the 4x800 domain with a time of 7:44.00, over three seconds better than runner-up PV.

Gordon also ran away with the 400 hurdles. The senior’s time of 57.83 bested the Spartans’ Roemer, who ran a 1:01.32 in a race Gordon took a little extra time getting ready for, given the elements.

"It was really cold. You just have to make sure you're warming up earlier," Gordon said. "But everyone still has to run the same race. I just wanted to make sure I stayed nice and loose. I didn't want to hurt myself because there's some injury risk (with that race)."

Sophomore Ty Cozad placed in the top two in both the 100 and 200. Cozad was part of a three-way tie with Clinton’s Addison Binnie and North’s Savior Vesey for runner-up in the 100 with a time of 11.20, behind Davenport West’s NaZion Caruthers’ 10.90.

Binnie took 200 with a time of 23.06, with Cozad on his heels at 23.18.

"I thought we had some good performances,” Rusch said. “We're getting into the championship part of the season. You have to take care of business, or it will not go well.

"Now, it's about taking care of ourselves and doing all the little things right so when we get to the big meet, we'll have success.”

Boys track and field

Dave Matthews Relays

At Muscatine High School

Team results -- 1. Pleasant Valley 128, 2. Muscatine 127.33, 3. North Scott 66.50, 4. Davenport West 63, 5. Bettendorf 58.80, 6. Davenport North 53.33, 7. Clinton 50, 8. Davenport Central 41.33

100 -- 1. NaZion Caruthers (West) 10.90; T2. Addison Binnie, (Clinton) 11.20; T2. Savior Vesey (North) 11.20, T2. Ty Cozad (Musc) 11.20

200 -- 1. Addison Binnie (Clinton) 23.06, 2. Ty Cozad (Musc) 23.18, 3. Alain Denou (North) 23.58

400 -- 1. Paul Henry (Musc) 52.90, 2. Aidan Armstrong (Musc) 53.50, 3. Maddox Sullivan (Central) 53.98

800 -- 1. Tarun Vedula (PV) 2:09.99, 2. Dylan Dufloth (N Scott) 2:11.05, 3. Taydem Arguello (Bett) 2:12.07

1600 -- 1. Andrew Miller (PV) 4:40.71, 2. Logan Soedt (N Scott) 4:52.92, 3. Carl Rekow (PV) 4:54.05

3200 -- 1. Tyler Ryan (Central) 11:10.00, 2. Tren Allen (Bett) 11:12.00, 3. Shiloh Morter (Musc) 11:14.00

110 hurdles -- 1. Jeremy Galloway (Clinton) 16.41, 2. Spencer Roemer (PV) 16.47, 3. Dalton Thompson (West) 16.65

400 hurdles -- 1. Sam Gordon (Musc) 57.83, 2. Spencer Roemer (PV) 1:01.32, 3. Cael Straley (N Scott) 1:02.09

4x100 -- 1. North (G. Rivera, P. Phan, D. Johnson, S. Vesey) 45.34, 2. Clinton 46.05, 3. PV 46.72

4x200 -- 1. North (G. Rivera, P. Phan, S. Vesey, A. Denou) 1:34.10, 2. Muscatine 1:36.20, 3. PV 1:37.30

4x400 -- 1. North Scott (I. Foster, A. Link, C. Bowe, J. Skaala) 3:44.84, 2. PV 3:46.00, 3. Muscatine 3:49.83

4x800 -- 1. Muscatine (A. Armstrong, S. Gordon, C. Brown, J. Johnson) 7:44.00, 2. PV 7:48.40, 3. Central 7:51.00

Sprint medley (no official times reported) -- 1. North (C. Dibbern, D. Johnson, P. Phan, G. Rivera), 2. North Scott, 3. PV

Distance medley relay -- 1. West (J. Tate, N. Hagedorn, P. DeVine, M. Clark) 3:57.90, 2. North 4:00.90, 3. North Scott 4:03.24

Shuttle hurdle -- 1. Bettendorf (R. Garrison, I. Martinez, D. Schatterman, C. Stiernalt) 1:07.91, 2. PV 1:09.34, 3. West 1:09.53

High jump -- 1. Ashton Urmie (West) 6-00, 2. Spencer Roemer (PV) 5-08, T3. Taydem Arguello (Bett) 5-6, T3. James Deseh (Musc) 5-6

Long jump -- 1. Zaie Miller (Central) 19-09, 2. Conner Christiansen (Musc) 18-11, 3. Brady Hansen (West) 18-06

Shot put -- 1. Nolan Recker (Musc) 52-00, 2. Ryan Saddler (PV) 51-06, 3. Blake DeLeon (Bett) 44-07

Discus -- 1. Nolan Recker (Musc) 164-04, 2. Ajai Russell (Clinton) 144-06, 3. Ryan Saddler (PV) 140-01

