Muskies expect big '22, led by thrower and Yale commit Recker

Nolan Recker has some lofty expectations to live up to after a hugely successful 2021 season and a recent track and field college commitment.

After garnering Division I interest in football and track, Recker committed to Yale University of the Ivy League to keep throwing and attend one of the country’s foremost academic institutions.

"Everyone says you just sort of click with a (college) when you visit, and that's exactly what I felt when I went there," said Recker, who was Class 4A runner-up in the discus last season. "I decided to do track over football because I just just love participating in the sport, from practice to every aspect of it.

"I'm definitely grateful for the opportunity to land in the Ivy League. I'm really looking forward to being able to compete and get an education there."

Muscatine dealt with an ultra-competitive state-qualifying field at Iowa City West last spring but managed some success in relays and advanced Sam Gordon in the 400 hurdles in addition to Recker, who threw 173 feet, 3 inches at the wet and slippery state meet last May. Linn-Mar’s McKade Jelinek won with a toss of 176-11.

At the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships, the Muskies finished third with 96 team points, behind North Scott (140) and Pleasant Valley (136.5).

The Muskies are hoping for more in 2022. That will require some trial by fire throughout the regular season, which kicks off Thursday at Pleasant Valley.

Recker has already qualified for the Drake Relays by tossing the discus 56 feet, 5¾ inches inches during the indoor season to guarantee a spot at the high-level meet.

His junior season started with a Muscatine school record discus throw in the Muskies’ first outdoor meet and also included a 15th place finish in the shot put.

Gordon returns as a senior and brings the Muskies some versatility in the mid-to-long distance races while also returning to the 400 hurdles, which he ran in 57.79 seconds for 17th in 4A.

"We're feeling good ahead of the season," Gordon said. "I just want to lay it all out there one more time. I think we can do really well on the team level this season. From the seniors down, there's a lot of talent. We've got some high expectations."

There may be a shuttle hurdle relay in the mix that carries some expectations this season.

"It's good to see guys interested in that, last year we had a few that wanted to do it and ended up doing it," coach Mark Rusch said. "And if you're not trying to compete in it, you're throwing points away. It's an important event and we have some younger guys who want to try it and some pieces back to put in it.

"That and our field events, I think we expect Nolan to score some team points for us, but we also bring back (senior) Brock Garrison, who we expect a lot from as well."

Gordon also ran on the Muskies’ state-qualifying 3200 relay along with Aidan Armstong, and the since-graduated Aiden Daufeldt has joined the team as an assistant coach under Rusch.

Armstrong and Gordon have been two of Muscatine’s best distance runners in track and cross country the past few seasons. Finding a duo to join them on the 3200, or even the distance medley relay will be a priority for the Muskies.

The 2021 state meet saw the Muskies take 16th in the 800 sprint medley relay (1:35.55) and 17th in the 800 relay (1:32.19) with the same four runners, all of whom have since graduated in Noah Yahn, David Dalbey, Prince Wei and Eli Gaye.

Those departures leave the Muskies unproven in the shorter distances. But the Muskies aren’t using that as an excuse. Rusch feels the sprinters are prepped to have a group back in Des Moines on Drake’s blue track in May.

"It's one of the best teams I've been around, here as far as unity," said senior Conner Christiansen. "Track is a different environment, there are no hidden fees or anything like that. You run a lot. You know what you're getting into ... but we're all here to do our best."

Until then, the Muskies will make good use of their new track that was part of the football stadium renovations.

"It makes a difference to our kids that want to try the long jump that we have a long jump to practice on, now," Rusch said. "There's a lot more guys interested in it now, and I think that's an event we can get some team points out of that we maybe haven't so much in the past."

