Prairie takes Dick Washburn Invite; Muskies finish fifth

The night the Muscatine High School girls track and field team got to break in the new track at the renovated MHS football stadium, the Muskies got football weather to go with the annual Dick Washburn Invitational on Thursday.

Although rainy earlier in the day, the event did not get any precipitation, unlike last year at Muscatine High School.

At least some coaches chose just cold over cold and rainy.

"Last year there was sleet and it felt much colder," said Prairie head coach Michael Tierney, whose team won the meet with a score of 162.5.

"It was great opportunity for our girls to get some races in outdoors. We were prepared for the weather, we practice in this, so it's nothing new for them. But it was good to see where we're at, we've worked hard so far."

Bettendorf used a strong showing in the relays to push Prairie for first place in scoring 133, but the Bulldogs couldn't catch the Hawks.

For third, North Scott edged out Pleasant Valley, 119-116, while the Muskies took fifth in scoring 45 team points, beating Davenport North (45) and Dubuque Hempstead (24).

Among Muscatine's top finishers were: junior Anaisa Ocampo, who tied for third in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 9 inches; junior Taya Melendez, who took third in the 3000-meter run with a time of 12 minutes, 55.23 seconds, and; sophomore Fiona Glynn's time of 1:22.53 in the 400-meter hurdles for third.

"It's all about establishing the culture here yet and things like that," said Muscatine head coach Scott Roberts. "We're moving in the right direction, but tonight we went up against some of the power teams in Eastern Iowa."

There was also some moves that served long-term purposes more than trying to get the highest placing.

"(Sophomore) Avery Schroeder ran down a distance tonight," said Roberts. "She ran in the 100, but her specialty is the 200, which she just missed qualifying for state in last season."

Among the most impressive individual performances of the night came from Prairie's Gabby Cortez, who posted a Drake Relays-qualifying time of 57.45 in the 400.

"It was nice to get that out of the way now and focus on some other events," Tierney said. "We came into tonight just wanting to post some good times.

"Now, we can start to place things and focus on qualifying for Drake. A lot of really good things to build on against some great competition. Pleasant Valley, Bettendorf, some of the state's best were here."

Cortez nearly put up a Blue Standard time in the 100, winning with a time of 12.69 (12.60 the cutoff for Drake).

Cortez also ran on the Hawks' winning 4x400 team with Catie Reittinger, Alexis Moses and Hannah Hughes (4:11.07). PV was second in that race at 4:28.11.

A champion cross country runner in the Mississippi Athletic Conference in the spring, PV freshman Grace Boleyn steadily increased her lead throughout the 1500 in 4:51.39. That was way ahead of runner-up Faith Nead of North Scott (5:08.52).

But for the Muskies, while the rain held off, they had a lot of youngsters that were able to get their feet wet.

"We have a bunch of freshman that it feels like are still trying to figure out which spike goes on which foot," Roberts said. "So we're still working things out. Last year here was kind of the same.

"We're coming right out of spring break, so it was good for everyone to get one under their belt. But we expect a big improvement between the first and second meet (which comes Tuesday at the Women of Troy Relays hosted by Iowa City West)."

Girls track & field

Washburn Invitational

at Muscatine High School

Team scores -- 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 162.5; 2. Bettendorf 133.5; 3. North Scott 119; 4. Pleasant Valley 116; 5. Muscatine 37; 6. Davenport North 37; 7. Dubuque Hempstead 24

100 -- 1. Gabby Cortez PR 12.69, 2. Avery Horner BETT 12.77; 3. Athena Nelson NS 13.18, 4. Sarah Jordan PR 13.22, 5. Carson Bohonek BETT 13.29

200 -- 1. Mercie Hansel NS 27.03, 2. Kamryn Grissel PR 28.05, 3. McKenzie Borden BETT 28.54, 4. Anastansia Drexler BETT 29.02, 5. Mckenna Murray PR 29.06

400 -- 1. Gabby Cortez CR 57.45, 2. Maya Williams BETT 1:02.41, 3. Jessie Clemons PV 1:04.71, 4. Sarah DeFauw BETT 1:04.72, 5. Hannah McVey PV 1:05.87

800 -- 1. Josie Case PV 2:24.30, 2. Lydia Sommer PV 2:24.48, 3. Lily Johannes PR 2:25.88, 4. Peyton Madison NS 2:33.59, 5. Kaitlyn Knoche NS 2:34.80

1500 -- 1. Grace Boleyn PV 4:51.39, 2. Faith Nead NS 5:08.52, 3. Emily See BETT 5:13.41, 4. Keirra Hess PR 5:16.13, 5. Kennah Block BETT 5:16.57

3000 -- 1. Gabby Leibol DN 12:14.38, 2. Riley Redig PR 12:28.45, 3. Taya Melendez MUS 12:55.23

100 hurdles -- 1. Ryann Decker PR 16.01, 2. Sydney Skarich NS 16.55, 3. McKenzie Borden BETT 16.66, 4. Maci Harder PR 17.58, 5. Alyssa Atzen NS 17.92

400 hurdles -- 1. Maci Harder PR 1:15.17, 2. Campbell Dopler BETT 1:19.44, 3. Fiona Glynn 1:22.53, 4. Illesia Carter BETT 1:23.09, 5. Peyten Schilling PR 1:42.56

4x100 -- 1. CR Prairie (Ryann Decker, Asia Russell, Taylor Lee, Sarah Jordan) 52.31, 2. Bettendorf 53.54, 3. Pleasant Valley 53.79, 4. North Scott 54.64, 5. Muscatine 55..54

4x200 -- 1. North Scott (Savanna Bruck, Mercie Hansel, Maddie Gill, Athena Nelson) 1:51.07, 2. CR Prairie 1:51.81, 3. Dav North 1:55.03, 4. Pleasant Valley 1:56.35, 5. Muscatine 2:00.11

4x400 -- 1. CR Prairie (Catie Reittinger, Alexis Moses, Hannah Hughes, Gabby Cortez) 4:11.07, 2. Pleasant Valley 4:28.11, 3. North Scott 4:29.38, 4. Dav North 4:48.10, 5. Muscatine 5:16.98

4x800 -- 1. Bettendorf (Hannah Beintema, Sarah DeFauw, Emily See, Maya Williams) 10:13.92, 2. North Scott 10:14.83, 3. CR Prairie 10:17.16, 4. Pleasant Valley 10:52.11, 5. Muscatine 11:33.90

Sprint medley -- 1. Bettendorf (Brooke Magistrelli, Carson Bohonek, Avery Horner, Maya Williams) 1:52.97, 2. CR Prairie 1:57.45, 3. North Scott 1:57.70, 4. Pleasant Valley 2:11.75, 5. Dub Hempstead 2:21.12

Distance medley -- 1. Bettendorf (Tessa Teagarden, Anastasia Drexler, Hannah Beintema 4:36.34,

Shuttle hurdle -- 1. North Scott (Grace Graham, Chloe Morrison, Alyssa Atzen, Sydney Skarich) 1:11.99, 2. Pleasant Valley 1:13.17, 3. Bettendorf 1:14.28, 4. CR Prairie 1:15.54, 5. Muscatine 1:23.02

High jump -- 1. Sydney Skarich NS 5-03, 2. Grace Graham NS 4-10, 3. Tessa Teagarden BETT 4-09, 4. Dana Ballenger PV 4-06, T5. Mckenna Murray PR 4-04, T5. Chloe Bell BETT 4-04

Long jump -- 1. Campbell Dopler BETT 15-05, 2. Taylor Lee PR 15-02, T3. Anaisa Ocampo MUS 14-09, T3. Chloe Chamberlin PV 14-09, 5. Maddie Gill NS 14-02

Shot put -- 1. Rachel Vonderhaar PV 34-11, 2. Marissa Stolfa DN 32-08, 3. Ellie Erpelding BETT 32-04, 4. Ashley Glennon HEMP 31-06, 5. Katelyn Kiefer PV 30-09

Discus -- 1. Emma Joens PR 114-07, 2. Reese Goodlet PV 95-04, Ashley Glennon HEMP 94-02

