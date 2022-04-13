Prep of the Week: Columbus' Amigon envisions bright future ahead

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Kaden Amigon sees a bright future ahead.

The Columbus Community High School sophomore has already made a name for himself based on what he’s done in the past and present. But Amigon can sense the best is yet to come.

After qualifying for the Class 1A state and field meet in the 200-meter dash and as part of a Columbus 4x100, Amigon’s maturation from his first year to this season has shown.

His times in the 100 and 200 have continued to trend faster. And he’s increasingly becoming a contender to make it to state in those two events and the 400.

Amigon’s 400 time of 53.08 is the fifth-best in 1A and is more than three seconds better than his best lap around the track in 2021.

“He’s really been the group leader since Day 1 his freshman year,” said Columbus coach Scott Denner, who works with the sprinters under head coach Steve Riley. “You don’t usually see that, but he takes it on and takes it in stride.

“His teammates love being around him, and he performs at a really high level. He’s just a great kid, and I can’t wait to see what he does in the future. He’s gotten a lot stronger. He’s still growing, so physical maturation is all it is, but it’s still like, ‘Where is this going?’ because it could get to a level we haven’t seen before. We saw it last year but knew he needed another year to grow.”

His best times in the 100 (11.42) and 200 (23.30) both ranked inside the top 10 ever posted at Columbus. Those are also among the fastest dozen times in 1A.

“I’d like to get some (school) records,” said Amigon. “To get my name at the top of the record book, I would love every minute of it.”

The emergence of Amigon and other sprinters has brought a nice balance to the Columbus team, which boasts several distance runners who have made back-to-back trips to the state meet as a team.

“(The sprinters) have to keep up with the distance runners. We have some solid guys there. My boys are pretty good at their distance, so if we hold up as sprinters, we should get more team wins.”

The state-qualifying 4x100 team brings back Jeff Hoback and Gerardo Orozco in addition to Amigon. But the graduation of Will Schwab left that team with a hole to fill.

Otherwise, Amigon also does the long jump, where his best leap of 21 feet, 1½ inches, ranks among the five best in 1A.

“It’s been going pretty well so far,” Amigon said. “We’ve had some big improvements as a team. Some better weather contributed to that. I’m okay (with my times) for right now. I’m wishing for some faster times, though.”

His 100 is tops in the class for student-athletes who have two or more years left in high school.

But after some lean years for Columbus athletics, Amigon has been a catalyst for a new day in Wildcat sports.

“We’ve noticed how much we’ve progressed over the past year,” the sophomore said. “The whole atmosphere around our team is awesome.

“The sophomore class (at Columbus) is really outstanding,” said Denner. “That class is really helping out a lot.

The signs were there from the beginning as Amigon first made a name for himself on the football field.

Over his first two football games as a freshman, he rushed for over 100 yards on just 17 carries between the two games.

The second of those games — the Wildcats' first home game of the 2020 season — snapped a home winless streak that lasted almost three years.

This past season, Columbus remained alive for its first playoff spot since 2015 until the final week. Though the Wildcats fell short of that, it was another step in the right direction for the program.

Over two seasons, Amigon has rushed for over 1,600 rushing yards and made 86 tackles on defense.

“Being on the track team keeps my speed up,” he said. “And it gets my hips stronger. That was a problem I had early on. I had weak hips. But transferring that over the football field.”

In the classroom, he carries a 3.8 GPA and hopes to continue with athletics in college, but it is in the early stages of whittling down possibilities.

“I would love to play at the next level,” Amigon said. “Whether it’s track or football, that’s the goal right there, to get the next level.”

In the meantime, Columbus has added his father, Raul, to its track and field staff.

For Raul, having a hands-on, day-to-day role in his son’s athletic progression is priceless.

“It’s been a journey,” Raul said. “(Kaden’s) been at it since about fourth grade. It’s been awesome to watch it all unfold and come to life. You can see the breakaway speed from the football field come to the track. We’re excited about the future here. We have kids besides Kaden that help us, and we have a great team effort.”

“He’s just incredible. It’s fun to watch.” Denner said.

