PREP OF THE WEEK: Consistency the key for L-M's Kessel

LETTS — Spencer Kessel wasn’t about to let two knee sprains since the start of the football season be any excuse to let up.

Kessel maintained a near-permanent presence in the L-M High School weight room and has turned in Drake Relays-qualifying efforts in the shot put and discus.

Heading into Drake, Kessel maintains the state's sixth-best shot put throw (all classes) at 55 feet, 11¾ inches — one spot behind Muscatine senior Nolan Recker, who will also be going to Drake in both throws. The L-M junior also has a top 15 discus toss at 161-07.

"I didn't have any intention of going to Drake this year," Kessel said. "But when I broke our school record (in the shot put), my coaches said I might make it."

That ended up lighting a fuse for the junior.

"Once they said that it just clicked, I started throwing further and further, and I eventually qualified," he said.

The Prep of the Week missed nearly all of his junior football season with the first sprain. Still, Kessel has bounced back despite suffering the second to almost qualifying for the Class 1A state wrestling tournament, amassing a 28-11 record and taking third at L-M's district meet at heavyweight.

Before moving up to 285 in mid-January, he started the season 21-6, wrestling primarily at 220.

He fell just short as a sophomore as well, losing a wrestleback with a spot at state on the line.

Though he needs no help, his coaches try to keep him hungry for more.

Even though Kessel is a school record-holder, L-M head boys track and field coach Michael Gronewold is waiting to make that official.

“(Spencer) wants me to put his name up (on the record board) now so he can see it up there,” said Gronewold. “But I told him we should wait and see where it ends this season before we put it up there.”

As a sophomore, Kessel took fifth at the 2A state meet in the discus with a hurl of 134-02. He also took 17th place in the shot put with a throw of 45-10¼.

"One thing my coaches have told me is just to go out there and throw," he said. "We always say, 'Just throw,' because sometimes I get in my own head and don't do very well."

While his distances have jumped off the page this season, it all traces back to the day in, day out consistency Kessel brings to Louisa-Muscatine.

A three-sport athlete, Kessel’s work ethic has gotten the attention of not only the L-M staff but sets the tone for L-M sports in general.

To illustrate the respect he commands on the football field, Kesel was an honorary selection to the 1A District x team. The Falcons had a tough season, losing not only him but several others.

However, the team expects better when activities start in the fall. Getting Kessel back on the gridiron is especially cause for optimism.

"(Last season), our starting quarterback, Ty Northrup, broke his leg on our second series of the season," said L-M head football coach and activities director Eric Gabe. "Then Spencer left the third series.

"But Spencer and Chris Day, Seth Barajas have been big for us. Kendal Pugh had to repair his knee after he wrestled the whole season without an ACL and almost made it to state. But it's a group of kids that have bought into what we're asking them to do. They show up every day and compete. That's what it should be. We're blessed to have some of these guys."

Kessel, who squats over 500 pounds and benches upwards of 300, continually adds strength without sacrificing athleticism.

With his knee issues hopefully in the past and Drake and the state meet coming up, Kessel will again get his shot to see how he stacks up against the state's best.

"Even through the injury, I kept going to the weight room," Kessel said. "I've just always loved (the weight room) and tried getting some muscle back. During wrestling, it bothered me some, but I just pushed through the pain."

Regardless of how it turns out, it won't be for lack of trying.

"Spencer is a culture guy," Gabe said. "He's missed being in the weight room one day -- because he missed his alarm -- in the five years I've been here. And to this day, (missing that day) ticks him off.

"He's the kind of kid you don't have to motivate. All you have to say is, 'Hey, I'm proud of you. Good job.' He's kind of a quiet kid. He's not cocky or boastful. He just goes out and works."

