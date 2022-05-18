Prep of the Week: Second state trip has 'purpose' for Wilton's Hook

WILTON — The first time Catie Hook went to the Class 2A state track and field meet, it was for fun. This time around, the Wilton sophomore is heading to state with higher aspirations.

Hook is going to Des Moines this week in the maximum four events. The Prep of the Week is making a repeat appearance in the long jump while also joining forces with Beaver teammates on three different relay teams.

In the long jump last season, Hook finished 15th with a jump of 15 feet, 6 ¾ inches. This season, she goes in seeded 17th with a qualifying distance of 16-3 ¾.

As a freshman, she felt the presence of some of the other top athletes in the state competing in the same event.

"Getting to go (last year) was kind of a surprise," Hook said. "I went and had to go against (West Liberty's) Macy Daufeldt and (Louisa-Muscatine's) Kylee Sanders. I was just kind of happy to be there. It was a fun experience."

Daufeldt is the favorite in 2A this season with a qualifying jump of over 17-11.

The fraction at the end of Hook's qualifying distance is equal to the margin that put Hook ahead of teammate Kelsey Drake in the event. The two will run together on three relays and jump consecutively when the state meet kicks off on Thursday.

"It's weird to be a sophomore going in that many events," Hook said. "But it's going to be great that people will be seeing Wilton so many times (at state).

"This year, we feel like we have a reason to be there. Because we're ranked so high (in the relays), we have a purpose. I like winning and being able to keep improving."

The girls 2A long jump is set to take place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"Having been there before, especially the long jump pit, I'll know how it works, but there's still going to be some nerves," Hook said. "I want to do better than I did last year."

While Hook has made a sizable improvement in the long jump, it’s but a drop in the bucket for the sophomore, who’s quickly established herself as one of Wilton’s most promising up-and-coming multi-sport athletes.

"Catie has had a lot of success this year because of her strong work ethic and competitiveness," Wilton girls track and field coach Jeremy Putman said. "She doesn't like to lose. She will give everything she has, especially when her team is counting on her, which is why she is the anchor of our sprint relays."

She also plays basketball and softball. And as soon as the track season concludes, she’ll jump right into softball, where the Beavers will look to finish their season with a second straight trip to state as well.

"Let's hope so," Hook said. "Our community is so supportive. We're such a small school, but people do the biggest things to support us. Even the littlest things mean so much."

Before that, Hook has business to tend to on the blue oval of Drake University.

Of the Wilton relays, the Beavers' 400 relay enters with the highest seed (sixth).

The team of Hook, Kelsey Drake, Kinsey Drake and Se Ann Houghton qualified with a time of 51.11 seconds, with Hook running the anchor leg.

She also runs the last leg on the team's 800 relay, with the same four Beavers running in the same order. That team ranks 12th with a time of 1:49.47.

While the day is nearing when Wilton will graduate one of its most decorated classes for girls athletics, Hook and a stellar group of underclassmen will be tasked with being handed the Beavers' torch.

And the future looks bright. On the relay teams headed to Drake, every grade level is represented. Senior Kelsey Drake runs on all three relays with freshman sister Kinsey running on two (400 and 800 relays). Se Ann Houghton and Charlotte Brown represent the junior class. Houghton runs on all three relays while Brown handles the longest leg of the distance medley, which is seeded 24th with a time of 4:34.68.

"It will be nerve-racking next year," Hook said. "I told people, 'If we're going to go (to state with relays), it's going to be this year,' because Kelsey adds so much to our team.

"It's going to be hard replacing the seniors we're losing, but I think if we keep our bond as teammates, we'll succeed."

However, Hook is still taking the opportunity to learn from her elder peers while she still can.

If all goes according to plan, the school's sports teams won't miss a beat.

"I think Catie's success in track will transfer over to her other sports," said Putman. "She will be a leader on the softball field and basketball court. Her accomplishments on the track have led to increased confidence in her athletic ability, and I think she is going to have a great softball season and a breakout season in basketball."

