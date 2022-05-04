Prep of the Week: Wapello's Shafer keeps setting higher standard

WAPELLO — Serah Shafer has become a walking school record for the Wapello High School girls track and field team.

Or, perhaps more appropriately, a running school record.

This season, the Wapello senior has been a part of a Wapello 4x100 relay team that has set the school record several times over, but the Prep of the Week has also set, and since beaten, the 400-meter hurdles record as well.

"(Serah) has been to the state track meet every year she's been here, except for the COVID year," Wapello girls track and field coach David Griffin said. "She's just a phenomenal, well-rounded athlete. She's strong. She's explosive. She's everything you want in a student-athlete."

This past weekend, Shafer and her relay mates qualified for the Drake Relays and finished 69th with a time of 52.13 seconds, short of their own school mark of 51.48, which ranks fourth-best in Class 1A this season.

Last season at state, the girls ran a then-school record of 51.73 seconds in the 4x1. And 1:48.11 in the 4x2, also a school record.

Along with Lindsy Massner, Ada Boysen and Quinn Veach, the relay is zeroing in on the 4x1, as running the 4x2 immediately before the 400 hurdles at state in 2021 left Shafer with little in the tank.

"We have an alternate (for the 4x2), so I'm happy about that. I should be fresh for the 400 hurdles and can just focus on that," she said. "But I think the 4x2 will hold their own no matter what."

Shafer, Massner and Boysen were cogs on three state-qualifying relays a season ago, with the 800 sprint medley.

"Quinn came in (and replaced Gracie Gustison, who graduated since last track season) and has run some great times," Shafer said. "We were really excited that we weren't going to lose any time ... And it's been going good, considering we broke our 4x1 record already this year.

"The sprint medley has run about the same time as last year, too, so that's been going good."

Shafer knows she can improve on the 22nd-place finish in the 400 hurdles and steadily help the relay trim time off, especially given some slight mishaps during the race on Drake's blue oval.

"I think we were a little excited," the senior said. "Quinn and I messed up our exchange, I took off a little too early, and she couldn't catch me, so I had to stop a little bit. That slowed us down. So we didn't run our best time, but just going there was an accomplishment."

And it was sure to be a day the senior will remember.

"It was quite the ordeal," Griffin said. "They all wanted to qualify for Drake but had prom. As soon as they ran, they took off for home. We told them to enjoy the experience and take it in."

Not only did she and her teammates compete amongst the state's best in Des Moines that morning, but they hauled it back from Drake to don dresses for prom that evening.

"It was a hectic day," Shafer said. "We were late to pictures at school, but I think we got back in decent time."

Shafer then came back on Tuesday and bested her own 400 hurdle school record with a time of 1:06.76.

Her time currently ranks as the best in 1A by nearly a half-second.

"We have really good competition," Shafer said. "We're one of the only 1A teams in the area. Most of them are 2A, so we don't get to see how we compete with other 1A schools, but keeping up with the 2A schools encourages us going into the conference meet and districts."

And even though the senior is closing in on graduation, Shafer has much more in store as an Arrow.

The Upper Iowa University softball commit wants to not only return to the Class 1A state track and field meet after netting a pair of third-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x200.

But Shafer would like nothing more than to guide Wapello back to state in softball as well, where she was a part of a group that went in 2019.

"I'm really excited for the softball season," she said. "We lost our pitcher and catcher from last season, so it's going to be a little different. But (Boysen) is going to come in and be our pitcher. She's going to be really good. So I think we'll be just fine."

Last season, Shafer was a third-team all-state selection in 2A after hitting .434 with a .776 slugging percentage, a dozen doubles, four home runs and an equal number (23) of runs driven in and scored.

As she sees it, the recipe for success on the softball diamond could follow the same template as the one used on the track. Which is to say: Wapello has steady, dependable leadership among the upperclassmen and stands to get a boost from its underclassmen.

"I like our team so much because we all are so together," Shafer said. "We cheer on every teammate, every race. Whether it's our best runners or whoever else, it doesn't matter. We're always cheering for each other. We have people on every corner of the track. It's just so encouraging to be on a team that will back you no matter what.

"We're a close-knit team. If someone is having a bad day, someone will try to pick them up. If they're having a good day, someone will try and make it better."

In the meantime, those underclassmen have Shafer, one of Wapello's most accomplished multi-sport athletes between volleyball, basketball, track and field and softball, to show them the way.

And even after the senior is donning the lighter shade of blue for the Division II Peacocks at UIU, Shafer's presence in the school record book isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

"(Upper Iowa) felt like home," she said. "I like that it's small — there's not even a high school (in Fayette) — so it's literally just a college campus. And I liked the coaches.

"I love being a four-sport athlete. I love having different teammates in each sport. You don't have the same best players from sport to sport, but the relationships I've been able to make through sports is probably the best part."

