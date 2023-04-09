IOWA CITY — Saturday proved to be a good day for the hurdling crew on Muscatine High School's boys track and field team.

At the Hollingsworth Relays on the campus of Iowa City West High School, the Muskies secured four top-five finishes that included a victory from Daniel Adams in the 110 high hurdles.

Muscatine scored 34 points on the day to place in the top-five of the team race.

Adams was the only runner to break 16 seconds as he blitzed the field in a time of 15.90 seconds. His best team remains at 15.67 he set at the Spartan Invite on March 30.

That time places the senior in a tie for 36th in the state with less than two weeks until the Drake Relays qualifying cutoff date. The top-32 times will head to Drake Stadium in three weeks.

Meanwhile, Paul Henry ran 58.32 seconds to finish runner-up in the 400 hurdles. Adams plus James Deseh, Avian Watson and Brady Franklin placed fourth in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:07.12.

Deseh cleared 5-8 in the high jump to take fifth.

Girls track and field

Schroeder claims two top-four finishes: Muscatine's Avery Schroeder darted her way to a pair of medals at Saturday's Assumption co-ed Invitational held at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

Schroeder was fourth in the 100-meter dash in 13.01 seconds, then sprinted her way to a time of 27.59 seconds to place third in the open 200. She was the only Muskie to place in the top-five.

Muscatine tallied 18 team points to slot in at 11th in the team race.