PREP REPORT: Columbus boys take Class C at Steve Roth Relays

WASHINGTON, Iowa — The Columbus High School boys track & field team had an impressive showing at the Steve Roth Relays — one of the bigger early-season invitationals — on Friday.

The Wildcats won the Class C Division with a team score of 131 points. Wapello took fifth in Class C with 70 points. Danville (94) and Winfield-Mount Union (93) rounded out Class C's top three.

Iowa City High won the Class A competition (161), while Mediapolis took Class B (150).

Among the standouts for the Wildcats was sprinter Kaden Amigon.

With events having upwards of 12 sections (with the fastest heats generally the higher sections), Amigon won the 11th (of 12th) section of the open 200-meters, running a time of 24.43 seconds.

The sophomore won Section 11 of the 200 (24.43), anchored a third-place effort by the Wildcats' 4x100 relay in Section 3 (of four) of that race and took fifth in Flight 3 of the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 7½ inches.

Amigon, Jeff Hoback, Andy Gonzalez and Jon Miranda combined to run a 47.70 in the 4x100 relay. That time wasn't good enough to beat Wapello's team of Tyler Palmer, Tade Parsons, Maddox Griffin and Jake Gustison, who won the heat (46.68).

That Wapello group also won Section 4 (of five) in the 4x2 by posting a time of 1:39.55.

In Section 9 of the open 100, Amigon took fourth, running a 12.18, while Gustison (12.29) came in sixth in that race.

Columbus' Hoback was runner-up in Section 8 of the 100 (12.79) and Section 9 of the 200 (25.89).

With Macuen West in place of Gustison in the 800 sprint medley relay, Wapello won Section 4 (of five) with a time of 1:45.12.

Columbus' distance medley relay (Gonzalez, Dyson Juhl, Juan Chairez and Freddy Vergara) took third (4:12.90) in the the third of four sections and Wapello's Kainoa Seumanutafa put forth a third-place effort in the third of four flights in the shot put with a toss of 32-03½.

