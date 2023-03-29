WAPELLO — The Drake Relays blue standard for the shot put of 54 feet has already been met by Louisa-Muscatine High School senior Spencer Kessel.

Now, it has been obliterated.

Kessel heaved a throw of 62 feet, 2.5 inches on Tuesday at the Wapello Coed Invite to win the shot put and extend his state lead to over four feet. The toss ranks in the top-10 in the nation this spring.

Kessel, a state place winner on the wrestling mat this winter, won the event by over 19 feet. He won the discus with a toss of 162-08, over 20 feet ahead of the runner-up.

The Falcons, who placed third with 92 points, had Chris Day claim the 400 meters and ran a leg on the victorious 1,600-meter relay.

Columbus Community dominated its way to the team title with 207 points and 10 victories. Two individuals — Jeff Hoback and Triston Miller — hit blue standards for the Drake Relays next month.

Hoback won the 100-meter dash in 10.95 seconds and Miller blitzed his way to a 110 hurdle victory in a state-best 14.38 seconds. Miller also won the high jump and joined Hoback on the winning 400 relay.

Kaden Amigon was a part of three wins for the Wildcats, taking first in the open 200 and long jump plus being on the 400 relay. Damian Vergara won the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs plus anchored the 3,200-meter relay to a time of 9:30.97.

Wilton was second with 99 points ignited by a top-five finisher in 14 events. Its only victory was the distance medley relay in a time of 4:02.84.

Durant (90 points) won the 800 and sprint medley relays while West Liberty's (64 points) Ryker Dengler won the 400 hurdles and started its triumphant shuttle hurdle relay.

Wapello rounded out the field with 28 points. It was paced by Kolton Small's runner-up finish in the discus.

On the girls side, Durant coasted to the team title with 147 points fueled by scoring at least a point in 17 of the 19 events. Wapello clipped Wilton 112-111 for second while West Liberty (95), Louisa-Muscatine (68) and Columbus (49) finished fourth, fifth and sixth.

Carlie Jo Fusco swept the individual hurdle events for the Wildcats and was on the quartet that won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:12.69. Emma Meincke (200) and Kennedy Schumacher (400) claimed victories.

Ada Boysen collected four wins on the night, prevailing in the 100-meter dash in 13.34 seconds and running the opening leg in the Arrows' 400, 800 and sprint medley relays. Their distance medley relay also prevailed in 5:09.09.

Wilton's Audra Coss swept the true distance events (1,500 and 3,000) while Jozalynn and Catie Hook won the high jump and long jump, respectively. The Beavers' 3,200-meter relay won in 12:06.52.

Morgan Stecher won both throwing events for the Falcons and their 1,600-meter relay clipped Durant by two seconds. West Liberty's Ava Morrison ran 2:52 to win the 800.

Columbus' Naveiah Garza (400) and Ariana Vergara (1,500) each placed second.

Golf

Columbus Community boys shoot 233: The Wildcats placed third in a triangular on Tuesday afternoon at Washington Golf and Country Club. The host Demons won with a 158 and Mid-Prairie was second with a 176.

Columbus senior Grant Watson cared a nine-hole 47 to be in a three-way tie for ninth on the leaderboard. Sophomores Ryan Coil and Mason Heck fired a 55 and 62, respectively, and Ethan Palmer finished with a 69.

The Wildcats' girls squad also were in a triangular against Washington and Mid-Prairie. None of their scores were published online.

Soccer

Washington 7, Columbus Community 0: The Demons jumped out of the gates with three first-half goals and piled on four more in the second half to post a non-conference home victory over the Wildcats.

Emanuel Raymundo tallied four goals for Washington and Brayan Arreola registered two assists. No stats for Columbus were published online.