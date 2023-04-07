DAVENPORT — Muscatine High School's boys track & field team secured one victory at Thursday's Ira Dunsworth Invitational on Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium and it came from a relay.

The quartet of Jimelle Forkpa, Brayden Lane, Paul Henry and Talan Becker triumphed in the distance medley relay in 3 minutes, 51.47 seconds. They won by roughly six seconds.

The Muskies placed eighth overall in the 10-team event with 44.5 points. Fellow Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Central DeWitt claimed the team title with 143 points.

Becker and Henry teamed with Jrakke Johnson and Espere Sewa to finish runner-up in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:37.25. Muscatine's 3,200 and sprint medley relays each placed fifth.

Forkpa, a sophomore, tied for third in the open 200 in 23.971 seconds, the same time as Noah Johnson of Cedar Rapids Washington. James Deseh (high jump) and Lane (long jump) each garnered fifth-place finishes.

Girls track & field

Sprint relays spur Arrows: The quartet of Ada Boysen, Kate Lanz, Madelyn Lanz and Emily Hemphill recorded two top-six finishes for Wapello at Thursday night's Demon Relays in Washington, Iowa.

Wapello finished 12th in the 14-team field with 11 points. Eight of them came from that foursome in the 400- and 800-meter relays. Boysen, K. Lanz, M. Lanz and Hemphill ran 53.57 seconds in the 400 relay to place sixth and 1:55.36 in the 800 relay, good for fourth.

Both of the Lanz sisters plus Hemphill and Jacie Hoeg placed sixth in the sprint medley relay with a time of 2:03.56. Boysen placed 10th in the long jump while Montana Boline snared two top-15 finishes in the throws.

Hurdling ignites Wildcats: Senior Carlie Jo Fusco came within .13 seconds of hitting the Drake Relays blue standard in the 400 hurdles, winning the event in 1:06.13 at Thursday's Jane Astor Relays in Tiffin.

The Durant hurdler now has the sixth-fastest time in the state in the event. She was second in the 100 hurdles in 16.17 seconds and was a member of its runner-up shuttle hurdle relay.

Emma Meincke was second in the open 200 while Kennedy Schumacher was the runner-up in the open 400 for the Wildcats. They had several events register a top-10 finisher.

The highest finisher for West Liberty was Ava Morrison's sixth-place performance in the open 800.

Boys soccer

Muscatine 1, Dubuque Hempstead 0: The Muskies scored in the second half to prevail over the Mustangs at the Muscatine Soccer Complex on Thursday night.

Muscatine (2-1) has won both of its non-conference matchups. No stats were published online.

Mid-Prairie 1, Columbus 0: The Golden Hawks secured their first win of the season with a second-half goal to clip the Wildcats on Thursday night in Columbus Junction.

Tucker Miller netted the only goal of the night in the final 40 minutes. Mid-Prairie keeper Andrew Kaufman recorded four saves. No stats for Columbus (0-4) were published online.

West Liberty 2, Clear Creek Amana 0: Spurred by two goals from Juan Mateo, the Comets posted a home shutout over the Clippers on Thursday night.

Mateo found the back of the net in each half for West Liberty (3-1). All of its victories have been clean sheets from goalkeeper Ruben Meraz, who registered three saves.

Joshua Zeman and Uriel Andrade each dished out an assist for the Comets.

Sigourney 9, Wapello 0: The Cobras dominated their way to a shutout victory over the Indians on Thursday night.

Wapello (0-2) has allowed 20 goals in two matches and has yet to find the back of the net. None of its stats were reported.

Girls soccer

Waukee Northwest 3, Muscatine 0: The Class 3A third-ranked Wolves remained unbeaten with a victory over the eighth-ranked Muskies on Thursday night at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

It was a 1-0 lead for Waukee NW (3-0) at the half, then it added two goals in the second half to claim the road victory. Anna Coppola, Zoey Mahoney and Alaina Sterling each scored for the Wolves.

No stats for Muscatine (1-1) were reported.

Mediapolis 2, West Liberty 1 (OT): Tied at one after 80 minutes, the Bulldogs netted an overtime goal to triumph over the Comets on Thursday night in Mediapolis.

West Liberty (0-4) tied the match with a goal in the final 40 minutes after Mediapolis struck in the first half. The Bulldogs found the game-winner to prevent the Comets from claiming their first win.

No stats for West Liberty were published online.

Benton 7, Wapello 0: Spurred by five goals in the second half, the Bobcats torched the Arrows on Thursday night in Benton.

Two goals in the opening 40 minutes gave Benton a comfortable cushion, then it poured it on for the final half. Wapello (0-2) has allowed at least six goals in its first two matches of the season.

Keelyn Griffin recorded an astounding 45 saves in goal for the Arrows.

Girls tennis

Central DeWitt 9, Muscatine 0: Nine sweeps in the six singles and three doubles matches ignited the Sabers to a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual-meet victory over the Muskies on Thursday night in DeWitt.

Muscatine's Zara Stoltzfus took a game at No. 1 singles and she teamed with Grace Brookhart at No. 1 doubles and snared three games in a straight-set defeat.

Boys tennis

Central DeWitt 8, Muscatine 1: The Sabers swept the six singles matches to post a Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph over the Muskies on Thursday night in Muscatine.

All eight Central DeWitt victories were sweeps. Muscatine's lone victory was at No. 1 doubles, where the tandem of Trey Ulses and Ryan Kirkpatrick triumphed 6-4, 7-5.

Boys golf

Columbus 224, Lone Tree 236: Ignited by a nine-hole 47 from Grant Watson, the Wildcats squeaked by the Lions to claim the dual victory at Cedar Crest Country Club.

Columbus' Ethan Palmer and Ryan Coil each broke 60 by carding a 58 and 59, respectively. Sophomore Mason Heck fired a 60 to round out its low-four.