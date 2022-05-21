State track & field: Arrows' 400 relay leaves lasting mark at state

DES MOINES — Quinn Veach knew what she was getting herself into.

After the Wapello High School girls track and field team collected a third-place finish at the Class 1A state track and field meet in the 400-meter relay last season and returned three members in 2022, Veach had to step in as the fourth member of relay and face some daunting expectations.

With sophomore Ada Boysen running first, the junior Veach second and two seniors to finish it in Lindsy Massner and Serah Shafer, the Arrows took second on Saturday on the blue oval at Drake University Stadium in Des Moines.

The relay team set a new school standard in the race several times over this season culminating in a 50.27-second effort in the finals. The team that beat them, Madrid, ran a 1A state meet record time of 49.12 seconds. Last season’s third-place effort went for a time of 52.36.

“We wanted second place so bad,” Shafer said.

“It’s a great feeling ending like that, that’s for sure,” said Massner, who also qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 200. She took eighth with a time of 27.05. “I was disappointed in myself after (the 200).”

Though it ended with a runner-up performance, working Veach into the spot that opened up when Gracie Gustison graduated didn’t come without its hiccups.

“At first, I was having trouble,” Veach said. “I felt like I couldn’t get a handoff right to save my life. But now, it feels like we have everything down perfectly. We ran two races with perfect handoffs.”

Eventually, Veach was fully ingratiated into the team while the returning members continually shaved time off their stages of the race.

“We wanted it,” said Boysen. “We’ve wanted it since last year. And it was really special doing what we did in the last race with the two seniors. We started the season running (around 53 seconds). But throughout the whole season, we kept getting better and better.

“As soon as we qualified for (the Drake Relays), we just knew what we were doing.”

Emily Hemphill also represented the Arrows in the 800. She ended up in 22nd place (2:35.18). Wapello’s sprint medley relay of Boysen, Madelyn Lanz, Veach and Shafer took 19th (1:56.87).

Altogether, Wapello amassed 19 team points, which tied for 13th in 1A.

Daufeldt caps career with pair of top-five finishes in 2A

Just weeks before the state-qualifying meet of 2021, the West Liberty High School girls track and field team decided to throw together a shuttle hurdle relay team.

That team qualified for the Class 2A state track and field meet and took 12th with a time of 1:12.12 seconds at Drake University in Des Moines on Saturday and took third place.

Three of the four (Sydney Rivera, Laney Esmoil and Macy Daufeldt) were back at Drake University Stadium in Des Moines again this season and finished with a time of 1:08.90.

"We did pretty well last year for picking up a team more than halfway through," Esmoil said.

"We really just threw that together and made it to state," Daufeldt added. "This year, we came back ready to work."

This time they were joined by Rylee Goodale. The 1:08.68 the quartet ran in the preliminary round was a program record.

“I did hurdles in middle school but struggled with my form,” Daufeldt said. “But I cut them because I thought, ‘I’m not good enough for that.’ But, last year, my coach (Mike Hart) said we could get my form down. Last year, I think I relied on my speed. This year, I think I tried to work on my form and help myself out."

Daufeldt also ran in the 100-meter high hurdles and placed fifth, running a personal best time of 15.66. She took home three medals over the weekend after finishing runner-up in the long jump on Thursday by clearing 18 feet for the first time in her career. She won the long jump as a freshman and took third as a junior.

“It’s just really satisfying,” the Drake volleyball commit said. “It’s sad but also exciting. I have to be back (at Drake) on Monday (for the start of volleyball). So it’s the end of one chapter and the start of a new one.”

Durant also ran in the shuttle hurdle race, finishing seventh with a time of 1:11.10. Junior Carlie Jo Fusco anchored a unit that also included Lainey Shelangoski, Macy Huston and Elizabeth Daufeldt. Fusco was also part of a Wildcat sprint medley relay that took 22nd (1:56.73). Shannon Head, Isabelle DeLong and Emma Meincke ran the other legs of the race.

In the 400 relay, the Wilton Beavers’ team of Se Ann Houghton, Kinsey Drake, Kelsey Drake and Catie Hook finished seventh (51.41). All but Kelsey Drake should return for the Beavers.

Louisa-Muscatine also had a qualifier in 2A. Senior McKenna Hohenadel took 14th place with a time of in her third state appearance. She also qualified in Thursday’s open 400 and took 12th.

“That was all I wanted when we started the season,” Hohenadel said. “Just to get back here. It’s amazing to be here and run against so many great athletes. It’s nothing but smiles when I think about my track career at L-M.”

