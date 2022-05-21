State track & field: Durant returns in 1,600 relay, improves time

DES MOINES — After getting a taste of success at the Class 2A state track and field meet in 2021, the Durant High School boys 1,600-meter relay team was determined to return.

They made it back and finished fourth at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday, running a near-school record of 3 minutes, 27.17 seconds.

"We were like a tenth of the second off the school record," DeLong said. "That's what we were really shooting for but couldn't quite get it.

"Ever since my sophomore year, just seeing the success we've had in this race just pushed us to go out and love this race ... What I like about (the 400) is that you don't have to be the fastest kid to win that race. It's not just about speed. It's endurance as well. We may not be the fastest sprinters, but we work hard and have endurance. We have the grit."

Last season, the team took fifth with a time of 3:29.08. The bookends were back in leadoff Garrett Hollenback and anchor Nolan DeLong.

"I thought my start was okay," Hollenback said. "I really just tried to stay with the kid from Mediapolis and stay relaxed throughout the backstretch."

The group replaced the middle two legs lost to graduation (Aydin Flockhart and Keagen Head) with Drake Shelangoski and Charlie Huesmann.

"My mentality was to maintain what I got and sprint as hard as I could to get our last leg (DeLong) in the best position that I could," said Huesmann, the sophomore third leg."

Durant hopes the relay becomes a legacy squad and has a presence at the state meet for years to come.

A relay that holds such qualifications resides in West Liberty, where the Comets have sent a shuttle hurdle relay team to state for seven consecutive seasons.

The team qualified again in 2022. The Comets made it to the finals after placing eighth in the preliminary round with a time of 1:02.36. However, the team was disqualified in the finals.

Columbus’ Amigon, Wapello sprinters earn medals in 1A

Kaden Amigon wanted to earn his medal at the Class 1A state track and field meet.

The Columbus sophomore qualified in the 200-meter dash but suffered a quad strain before running in the finals.

Amigon toughed it out and took seventh as one other runner pulled out of the eight-person final heat without running.

In the preliminary round, Amigon ran a personal best of 23 seconds in the 200. His time in the finals ended up four seconds slower as he hobbled to the finish.

But it was about time for Amigon.

"I just wanted to go out and finish the race," he said. "I wanted to do it the right way and earn it."

Columbus also had senior Isaac Acosta compete in the 800. He finished in 23rd (2:13.05).

The Wapello Indians had four runners compete on Saturday across two events.

Wapello qualified in the 400 relay for the second consecutive season, while junior anchor Jake Gustison made it for the second time in as many years in the 100.

Tyler Palmer, Tade Parsons, Maddox Griffin and Jake Gustison teamed to finish sixth in the 400 relay. Though they finished a spot lower on the podium than in 2021, the group ran faster this year (45.18 in 2021 compared to 44.17).

"It's been really cool to be a part of," said Gustison. "Tade and I were on the relay last year and have always connected really well. He makes it easy. Then we added Tyler and Maddox. Tyler got off to a great start, and Maddox did his job. It all came together."

Palmer, a junior, and the senior Griffin took over spots left by Hector Zepeda and Caden Thomas, who graduated in '21.

Gustison ran a PR in the 100 of 11.15 and finished sixth. He entered the state meet seeded 19th and ran an 11.49 in the prelims. His time of 11.35 in the 2021 finals was fifth.

"I came in thinking I was better than 19th," Gustison said. "Especially after making it to the finals last year. I just came out, competed and tried my hardest."

