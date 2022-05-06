Track & field roundup: Recker win MAC title in shot put; Massner paces Arrows

DAVENPORT — Muscatine’s Nolan Recker registered a throw of 52 feet, 3 inches in the shot put to win a Mississippi Athletic Conference title in the event.

Recker also was runner-up in the discus with a throw of 172-8 as the Muskies scored 50 team points to end in sixth place in the 10-team conference, which held its league meet at Davenport Assumption High School.

Pleasant Valley’s 133 points were the best of the night at the MAC Championships while North Scott (133) was second and Bettendorf (95) third.

Muscatine's Aidan Armstrong was second in the 800-meter run (2:04.32) and anchored a runner-up distance medley relay with Jimelle Forkpa, A.J. Owens and Isaiah Robertson, which ran a 3:42.69.

Columbus takes second in SEISC North: The Columbus Wildcats finished as runner-up in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division after scoring 136 team points at WACO High School in Wayland.

Mediapolis won the conference meet with 186 points. Wapello was third (114) and Louisa-Muscatine sixth (58) out of eight teams.

Triston Miller won the high jump for Columbus with a jump of 6 feet, 3 inches and the 100-meter high hurdles, running a time of 16.34 seconds. He also anchored a runner-up shuttle hurdle relay, which ran a 1:10.36, with Jon Miranda, Nahum Cabrera and Dante Zuniga running the other legs.

Wapello’s Jake Gustison won the 100 (11.14) and was a part of a pair of winning relays in the 4x100 and the 4x200. He also took fourth in the 200 (23.17).

Gustison ran on both those relays with Tyler Palmer, Tade Parsons and Maddox Griffin. The 4x100 ran a 45.15 and the 4x200 a 1:35.92. Parsons was also third in the 100 (11.67).

Along with running on the Wildcats’ shuttle hurdle relay, Miranda joined Jeff Hoback, Kaden Amigon and Isaac Acosta on a runner-up distance medley relay (3:53.79). Columbus also took second in the 4x800 with Javier Panchillo, Tyler Humiston, Acosta and Tim Hills-Carrier (9:04.18).

Acosta also turned in a second-place effort for Columbus in the 1600 (4:51.07) and took third in the 800 (4:51.07) while teammate Amigon was third in the 200 (23.06) and second in the long jump (20-05 ½).

Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel took both of the throwing events. Kessel took the discus with a throw of 168-06 and set the top shot put mark at 53-00 ¼. In the shot, Wapello’s Ryan McDonough (48-09 ¾) was second.

Durant's DeLong runs to wins in 100, 200: Durant’s Nolan DeLong took the 100 and 200-meter dashes at the River Valley Conference track field meet in Monticello.

DeLong ran an 11.62-second 100 and finished the 200 in 23.17 seconds.

As a team, Durant finished eighth among 14 teams with 49.5 points. Tipton took the conference prize with 105 points, Mid-Prairie was second (91.5) and Cascade (82.5) third.

Wilton (13) finished in 13th and West Liberty ended in 14th with eight points.

DeLong also anchored a runner-up 4x400 relay for Durant. Garrett Hollenback led off and passed to Drake Shelagoski before Charlie Huesmann handed the baton to DeLong to end with a time of 3:29.67.

The Wildcats swapped Carter Wichelt in for Huesmann in the 4x200 to take fourth (1:34.58).

Girls track & field

Massner leads Arrows’ runner-up finish: Wapello’s Lindsy Massner scored the maximum 40 points for the Arrows by taking first in four races.

Massner won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, plus ran on victorious 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Her 200 time of 26.39 set a new school record while she took the 100 in 12.87 seconds.

Wapello scored 112 team points to finish second in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division, behind the 154 scored by Pekin. Louisa-Muscatine (87) was fourth and Columbus (37) last of nine teams at the conference track and field meet at WACO High School in Wayland.

The Arrows’ 4x100 of Ada Boysen, Massner, Quinn Veach and Serah Shafer won with a time of 52.07 while the 4x200 — which subbed Patricia Hank for Shafer — ran a 1:52.94.

Shafer won the 400 low hurdles (1:08.59) and was third in the 100 (13.35) while Hank won the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches.

Louisa-Muscatine's efforts were led by Kaylee Corbin and McKenna Hohenadel.

Corbin ran a winning 400 with a time of 1:01.76, anchored a runner-up 4x400 (4:25.46) and took second in the discus (105-05).

Hohenadel took the 800 (2:29.40), was second in both the 100 (13.19) and the 400 (1:02.98) and ran on the second-place 4x400.

Daufeldt takes long jump, anchors record-setting shuttle hurdle relay: West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt scored a win in the long jump, a third-place finish in the 100-meter high hurdles and anchored a shuttle hurdle relay that finished second while setting a school record for the Comets at the River Valley Conference meet.

As a team, West Liberty scored 34 points to finish in ninth out of 13 teams at the meet, held in Monticello. Wilton was eighth (37) and Durant 10th (32).

Mid-Prairie was the top RVC team, scoring 149 points. Tipton (87) was runner-up and Northeast finished third (84.5).

Daufeldt took the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 10 ¾ inches to win by over a foot. In the 100 hurdles, she ran a 16.32-second race and was joined by Sydney Rivera, Laney Esmoil and Rylee Goodale to run a 1:10.81 for the new West Liberty record.

Wilton’s 4x200 relay won with a time of 1:51.72. SeAnn Houghton ran the leadoff leg, handed off to Kelsey Drake, who gave way to Kinsey Drake and Catie Hook to seal it. The same group took second in the 4x100 (52.02).

Hook also put in a top-three performance in the long jump (15-06).

Durant placed third in the sprint medley — with Shannon Head, Isabelle DeLong, Emma Meincke and Carlie Jo Fusco running a 1:56.86 — and the shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.81). Fusco ran the leadoff leg with Lainey Shelangoski, Macy Huston and Elizabeth Daufeldt following for the shuttle hurdle event.

Schroeder’s third-place 200 leads Muskies: The Muscatine Muskies’ Avery Schroeder finished in the top three in the 200-meter dash at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships, held at MHS.

Schroeder finished the 200 with a time of 27.55 seconds, which scored six team points for the Muskies, a third of Muscatine’s total of 18.

The Muskies finished last among the 10 MAC schools. Bettendorf’s 162.5 points proved to be tops while Pleasant Valley (156.5) was second and North Scott (130) third.

Schroeder also ran in the 100 (13.35) and took sixth to pick up another three team points.

In the long jump, Muscatine’s Anastasia Ocampo took sixth as well with a jump of 15 feet, 5 inches.

