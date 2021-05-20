Wapello's Thomas 2nd in 400; Comets' Daufeldt 3rd in long jump

After winning the girls 2A long jump in 2019 as a freshman with a jump of 17 feet, 7 ¾ inches and not having a chance to defend her title in 2020, Daufeldt placed third as a junior, one of four events she competed in on Thursday at Drake University.

Her best effort in the long jump was 17-6 ½, behind Kaylee Sallee of Hudson (17-11 ¾) and Kiersten Fisher of Southeast Valley (17-10 ¼).

“It was a little rough (being in four events),” Daufeldt said. “But I still think I performed well today. I wish the events would have been a little more spread out, but it’s okay.”

Louisa-Muscatine’s Kylee Sanders finished in sixth (17-00 ¼). Wilton’s Catie Hook didn’t make the finals, but jumped 15-06 ¾ put her in 15th place.

“I had great competition,” the Falcon senior said. “I’m not disappointed at all, I’m very proud of myself, as well as everyone else. It was only the second time I’ve hit 17 (feet) and I wasn’t even close to the board.

Daufeldt, along with teammates Laney Esmoil, Sydney Rivera and Hilee Han raced in the first event as the West Liberty quartet took 16th in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:12.12.