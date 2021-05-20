Wapello's Thomas 2nd in 400; Comets' Daufeldt 3rd in long jump

DES MOINES — Caden Thomas was on a mission.
The Wapello senior wasn't necessarily concerned with where he placed in either of his two races, though he did enter with Class 1A's top seed time of 50.17 in the 400-meter dash.
Thomas ended up taking second in that race, crossing the finish line at the 50.27 mark. The only runner better was Trevor Sauerbrei of Wapsie Valley, who bested Thomas by less than two-tenths of a second.
The Wapello senior could barely talk, let alone stand, after the race.
"Coming around turn 4, it felt good," Thomas said. "We were neck and neck. ... It means a lot to get this far. (At Wapello), I never lost a conference meet in my high school career. That's huge."
But going out giving it all he had provided the Wapello senior more than enough satisfaction regarding his performance.
He's not done quite yet though, as he still has two relays to go for the Indians.
Thomas' teammate, Jake Gustison, will run again on Wapello's relays as well, but he'll also have a 100 finals field to contend with in 1A, as the sophomore qualified in that race with a time of 11.36.
Gustison qualified by three-tenths of a second.
The competition — and schedule — in Class 2A was a little less forgiving for Macy Daufeldt.
After winning the girls 2A long jump in 2019 as a freshman with a jump of 17 feet, 7 ¾ inches and not having a chance to defend her title in 2020, Daufeldt placed third as a junior, one of four events she competed in on Thursday at Drake University.
Her best effort in the long jump was 17-6 ½, behind Kaylee Sallee of Hudson (17-11 ¾) and Kiersten Fisher of Southeast Valley (17-10 ¼).
“It was a little rough (being in four events),” Daufeldt said. “But I still think I performed well today. I wish the events would have been a little more spread out, but it’s okay.”
Louisa-Muscatine’s Kylee Sanders finished in sixth (17-00 ¼). Wilton’s Catie Hook didn’t make the finals, but jumped 15-06 ¾ put her in 15th place.
“I had great competition,” the Falcon senior said. “I’m not disappointed at all, I’m very proud of myself, as well as everyone else. It was only the second time I’ve hit 17 (feet) and I wasn’t even close to the board.
Daufeldt, along with teammates Laney Esmoil, Sydney Rivera and Hilee Han raced in the first event as the West Liberty quartet took 16th in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:12.12.
“I was super excited when our shuttle hurdle relay made it to state,” Daufeldt said. “We have six sprinters total on our team and all of us got to come here. We all have such a good team chemistry, it was so fun to be here together.”
Though busy, it was by design for Daufeldt.
“We weighed our options the last few weeks and all made the decision to try for four events (with Macy) knowing they’d be on the same day,” West Liberty coach Mike Hart said. “I was thrilled, and Macy was too, that she qualified in all four. We changed her long jump approach in the last 10 days to try and accommodate for her tired legs and she did super well with the adjustment. … She ran a (personal best) split in the shuttle hurdle, jumped the same distance that won her the long jump two years ago, and ran good times in the 100 and 200.
“Definitely a tough itinerary for her, but she’s a tougher competitor. I couldn’t be more proud of her and the shuttle hurdle relay. … We threw that together for fun our last meet. … From there, we decided to make a run at qualifying for state.”
The West Liberty girls shuttle hurdle relay did not qualify for the finals, neither did Durant's entry in that event.
That was not the case for the Comet boys shuttle hurdle relay squad, however.
The team qualified for Saturday’s finals with a time of 1:02.36 after riding a fantastic anchor leg by senior Sam Gingerich.
The relay posted the third-best qualifying time behind Treynor (1:02.13) and Okoboji (1:02.24).
Behind Caleb Wulf, Drake Collins, Jahsiah Galvan and Gingerich, the Comets will race again on Saturday at 10:35 a.m.
“I feel confident in this team and in myself,” said Gingerich. “I knew we could come back and finish with a good time.”
“We gave ourselves a shot, that’s all we can do,” Wulf said.
Like Daufeldt, Galvan’s schedule was full on Thursday as he ran on the shuttle hurdle relay as well as the 100-meter dash preliminaries, where he just missed qualifying for the finals.
Galvan finished in 11.42 seconds to end up ninth overall. It took a time of 11.39 or better to advance.
“It’s fun, it’s a good environment,” said Galvan. “It’s fun being here with teammates. … It’s an eye-opener to see how you match up against everyone else (around the state).”
After finishing his duties for the Comet track and field team, Galvan wasted no time to get back to West Liberty, where he played in West Liberty’s boys soccer substate opener against Highland.
Durant's Nolan DeLong finished in 12th in the 100, but also competed in the 200, where he ended up in 10th with a time of 23.12. To move into the finals, a time of 22.99 or better was needed.
“It feels good though, this has been the goal since Day 1,” said DeLong. “My goal was just to come out here and compete, that’s what I did. … Missing this my freshman year killed me. I was sitting at home, probably not doing enough workouts. But I plan on coming back (in the 100 and 200) next year."
The sophomore will run in the 4x400 relay on Friday.
“First race of the day, I was a little nervous, but once the gun shot, it’s game on,” DeLong said.
L-M’s McKenna Hohenadel also ran both the short sprints, finishing the 200 in 14th (26.84) and 16th (13.25) in the 100.
Few were as pressed for time as Daufeldt, however, as the junior had to leave the long jump finals to race in the 100, then immediately head back for her final jump after running.
“My legs were very tired and I was like 'Oh no, I have another jump,'” said Daufeldt. “I needed a minute, but thankfully the workers helped me get a little longer break (before the final jump). But you can only do so much."
Louisa-Muscatine also had sophomore Spencer Kessel compete in the shot put. He finished in 17th, throwing 45-10 ¼.
“We have a great representation (from Louisa-Muscatine),” said Sanders. “We haven’t had this many qualify for state in a long time. It’s good to see us get some kids through, especially after not having track last year.”