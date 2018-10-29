Try 1 month for 99¢
102518-Regional-Volleyball-005
Wilton's Kelsey Drake spikes the ball against West Branch's Kaiya Luneckas (12) and Mackenzie Heise (18) last week during a regional semifinal in Wilton. The Beavers play top-ranked Grundy Center in a regional final Tuesday at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. 

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Iowa Class 2A

Durant (26-8) vs. Dyersville Beckman (42-3)

Basics: 7 p.m. today, Anamosa High School

Overview: Durant has won 12 of its last 13 matches, including sweeps over Wapello and No. 10 Van Buren in the postseason. Senior Kamryn Meyer leads Wildcats with 2.96 kills per set, and senior setter Ruby Kappeler 7.81 assists per set. Durant has not qualified for the state tournament since 2007. Beckman, ranked second in 2A, started the season with 34 straight wins and is just one of five teams in Iowa (regardless of class) with at least 40 victories. Senior setter Sydney Steffen registers almost 10 assists per set, and the Blazers have a balanced attack with four players recording two-plus kills a set. 

Wilton (35-4) vs. Grundy Center (39-3)

Basics: 7 p.m. today, Cedar Rapids Xavier High School

Overview: No. 11 Wilton established a new school record for wins in a season with its epic five-set win over West Branch in the regional semifinal. Senior Aubrey Putman has 1,564 career kills for the Beavers, whose four losses are to 3A second-ranked Tipton (twice), 4A fourth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert and 2A 12th-ranked Durant. Grundy Center beat Durant 21-7, 21-4 at a weekend tournament this season. All three of Grundy Center's losses are to 5A teams. The top-ranked Spartans lost in the state semifinals a year ago. They have six players on their roster at least 5 feet, 10 inches tall. 

