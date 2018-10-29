Iowa Class 2A
Durant (26-8) vs. Dyersville Beckman (42-3)
Basics: 7 p.m. today, Anamosa High School
Overview: Durant has won 12 of its last 13 matches, including sweeps over Wapello and No. 10 Van Buren in the postseason. Senior Kamryn Meyer leads Wildcats with 2.96 kills per set, and senior setter Ruby Kappeler 7.81 assists per set. Durant has not qualified for the state tournament since 2007. Beckman, ranked second in 2A, started the season with 34 straight wins and is just one of five teams in Iowa (regardless of class) with at least 40 victories. Senior setter Sydney Steffen registers almost 10 assists per set, and the Blazers have a balanced attack with four players recording two-plus kills a set.
Wilton (35-4) vs. Grundy Center (39-3)
Basics: 7 p.m. today, Cedar Rapids Xavier High School
Overview: No. 11 Wilton established a new school record for wins in a season with its epic five-set win over West Branch in the regional semifinal. Senior Aubrey Putman has 1,564 career kills for the Beavers, whose four losses are to 3A second-ranked Tipton (twice), 4A fourth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert and 2A 12th-ranked Durant. Grundy Center beat Durant 21-7, 21-4 at a weekend tournament this season. All three of Grundy Center's losses are to 5A teams. The top-ranked Spartans lost in the state semifinals a year ago. They have six players on their roster at least 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
