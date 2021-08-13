Turelli set to take over Muskie boys basketball program

Luke Turelli is comfortable roaming the sidelines during Muscatine boys basketball games. But the next time he does, it'll be a whole different ballgame.
Turelli, who has been the Muscatine sophomore coach for the past four seasons and served as varsity assistant over that span as well, takes over varsity head coaching duties this winter.
The Augustana alum also teaches science at MHS and works with at-risk students.
John Windham had been the Muskie head coach for the last three seasons, in which Muscatine went from 0-21 in his first season to 10-11 in his last, which put them seventh in the 10-team Mississippi Athletic Conference.
"We are excited to introduce Luke Turelli as our next boys basketball head coach," said Muscatine activities director Tom Ulses. "As an MHS science teacher, he is committed to our students and helping them grow during their high school years.
"He is passionate about helping our program continue to grow and succeed, and he is committed to providing a great experience for our young men that will prepare them for life beyond Muscatine High School."
A native of Lake Forest, Ill., Turelli played basketball and baseball at Augie and has been at MHS his whole career.
He used his first half-decade in Muscatine to gain some experience and watch the program at the sophomore level, but when the varsity job opened up, he knew the timing was right to make the jump.
"I've been in the program, know the kids really well, and when coach Windham stepped down, I met with a handful of the players who were going to be returning and decided to apply for the job," Turelli said. "Now, thankfully I have it. It should be a smooth transition since the kids know me.
"A lot of the terminology is going to stay the same. Some of the X's and O's might be a little different ... but I'm not trying to reinvent the wheel."
Though he's leaning toward keeping it simple, Muscatine is where Turelli sees himself building a teaching career as well as helping the basketball program take steps toward getting back to the state tournament, where it last was in 2018.
"It's the place I want to be," the new Muskie head coach said. "It's a place I want to see have success long term. I like the fit in the classroom, which, as a teacher and coach, that's a majority of your time, so I've really enjoyed my time and all the people I've met here in Muscatine over the past four and a half years. It's been really enjoyable so far and I think it's going to continue to be great with this next step."
It's a program that has not only been on the upswing since Windham took over, but one that just produced an NBA product in Joe Wieskamp, who was taken with the 41st pick in the second round of the draft by the San Antonio Spurs a couple weeks back after his stellar collegiate career at Iowa.
"It's been great watching Joe," Turelli said. "I followed him a ton at Iowa. I grew up a huge Hawkeye fan, so it was a very easy way to come to Muscatine then, having one of the best players in the state that was going to Iowa. It was extremely exciting watching him grow at Iowa.
"It's such a great example to set for the lower-level kids. If you want to be great, it's about the amount of extra work. Time in the gym and making sure you're all-in toward what you want to do. He sets a really high bar for athletes who want to have a lot of success in basketball."
But when the Muskies take the court this winter, a lot will be on the duo of returning seniors Braden Hufford and Dante Lee.
Hufford was an honorable mention all-conference pick a season ago when he put up eight points a game to go with a team-best 2.3 assists. He also chipped in over two rebounds per contest.
Lee was right with Hufford in terms of production, averaging 7.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
"I'm very excited for (coach Turelli)," Hufford said. "We've been very close since my freshman year. I think everyone around the program and in the program is excited because he knows what he's doing. Under him, I think Muskies basketball has a bright future, not only for my senior year, but after that.
"Especially as seniors, Dante and I and excited to go in as the two senior leaders. There's no complaints; we're all happy he got the job."