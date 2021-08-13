Turelli set to take over Muskie boys basketball program

"I've been in the program, know the kids really well, and when coach Windham stepped down, I met with a handful of the players who were going to be returning and decided to apply for the job," Turelli said. "Now, thankfully I have it. It should be a smooth transition since the kids know me.

"A lot of the terminology is going to stay the same. Some of the X's and O's might be a little different ... but I'm not trying to reinvent the wheel."

Though he's leaning toward keeping it simple, Muscatine is where Turelli sees himself building a teaching career as well as helping the basketball program take steps toward getting back to the state tournament, where it last was in 2018.

"It's the place I want to be," the new Muskie head coach said. "It's a place I want to see have success long term. I like the fit in the classroom, which, as a teacher and coach, that's a majority of your time, so I've really enjoyed my time and all the people I've met here in Muscatine over the past four and a half years. It's been really enjoyable so far and I think it's going to continue to be great with this next step."