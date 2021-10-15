Turnovers doom winless Muskies as Rivera, Mosier keep North's playoff hopes afloat

Three different players lined up behind center for the Muskies, who were without starter Landon Battey as well as primary ball-carrier Ty Cozad, as both exited last week's loss to Dubuque Senior and weren't able to go against the Wildcats.

Thompson started as Muscatine quarterback and rushed for 82 yards on 17 attempts as the Muskies looked sharp on a couple early drives but were halted by fumbles.

Nolan Recker also saw time behind center, he ended with 112 yards rushing on 16 totes and also recorded the only two pass completions the for the losing side. Both went to Paul Henry for a total of 15 yards. Those came before sophomore Sawyer Zeck finished the game at QB.

Mason Crabtree carried 15 times out of the Muscatine backfield, taking over for Cozad. He also added a late touchdown from six yards out to close out the game's scoring.

"We know it's not all about wins and losses," Hawkins said. "It's about bigger things, but when you get this many losses in a row (and) we have so many guys playing both ways and selling out, giving everything they have, it's tough emotionally and physically.

"Every week, it's about 'How are we going to get a win?' and the kids are buying in, but we just have to come up with plays, keep ourselves in it and find ways to make it work."