Vergara finishes 24th at state cross country

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Freddy Vergara came to the state cross country meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course last year and finished 100th place in 18 minutes, 57 seconds.

He returned Saturday and bettered his place by 76 spots and improved his time by more than 90 seconds.

The Columbus Community senior covered the 5,000-meter course in 17:25 on a sunny Saturday afternoon to finish 24th in the Class 1A field.

"I'm pleased with that," Vergara said. "It is a huge, huge improvement from last year. My goal was top 15, but the pace got set pretty good.

"I put in a lot of hours to get to this point."

Columbus Community finished 16th in the 1A field with 314 points. ACGC (Guthrie Center) won the team title with 75 points, followed by Maquoketa Valley (112) and Earlham (134).

In addition to Vergara, Isaac Acosta finished in the top 100 for the Wildcats with a time of 18:33.81.

"We worked our butts off to get here for a second year," Vergara said. "We wanted to show that Columbus is still a good place to run. We were pleased with it."

Vergara plans to run in a senior all-star meet this coming weekend in Pella.